California Governor Faces Backlash Over Photos That Show Him 'Breaching Protocol'

Pictures have emerged showing California Governor Gavin Newsom dining at a posh Napa Valley Restaurant with other guests, flaunting his coronavirus protocols.

Newsom and the 12 other guests in the party were all maskless as they celebrated the governor’s political adviser’s birthday party in French Laundry restaurant. Pictures of the event were first published by Fox 11 in Los Angeles.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Newsom has told Californians on countless occasions to wear face masks and avoid gathering in large numbers to contain the spread of COVID-19.

“While we were there we realized there was a very loud party going on in a room 20 feet from us. It was a bit annoying since you’re spending hard-earned money to go there,” the woman who took the photos told Fox 11. “It got louder and louder and so they had some sliding glass doors that they were able to close, so then it was a closed-off room but you could still hear them with how loud they were.”

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

“I just happened to look over and realize, ‘Hey, is that Gavin Newsom, who is that?’ And I did ask one of the waitresses and she confirmed it was, so I was able to take a couple of photos, I was able to document this, especially since nobody was wearing a mask. It was a very large group of people shoulder to shoulder, something that he’s always telling us not to do, so yeah, it was a bit annoying for sure,” she continued.

Last week, Newsom apologized for not adhering to his safety protocols, just hours after he pushed state guidelines to discourage gatherings of more than three households and instructing Californians to adjust their Thanksgiving plans accordingly.

“I should have modeled better behavior,” he said.

Last week California surpassed 1 million confirmed coronavirus cases, making it the second state after Texas to reach the high numbers.

The woman who took the photos said after Newsom’s apology, “I was surprised because it didn’t look like he was uncomfortable being there until the very end, until people were looking at him and staring at him as he was leaving the room.”

Newsom revealed that he realized immediately as he sat down that the party was larger than he had expected. They were celebrating the 50th birthday of his political adviser Jason Kinney.

Sources: America Now