Brett Favre Reveals How He Feels About Political Messaging In The NFL

Hall of Fame NFL quarterback Brett Favre stated in an interview that sports fans do not want political messaging mixed in with sports.

During an interview in Sinclair Broadcasting’s “America This Week,” host Eric Bolling asked Favre about players kneeling during the national anthem at NFL games.

“I’m glad I’m not playing for a lot of reasons. That’s one. I don’t want to be asked questions after a game that had nothing to do with play,” he responded, adding: “I’m not saying who’s right or wrong. … There’s a lot of things that need to be fixed in this country and this world. … We can all work together.”

He discussed “cancel culture” and stated that things were too polarized.

“If you like oranges and I don’t, is that wrong? Does that mean I’m suppose to dislike you? You’re either with us or we hate you,” he said.

The former QB, who led teams to eight division championships and five NFC Championship Games in his 20-year career, was asked about the politicization of sports.

Bolling talked about Favre sending in a video question to President Donald Trump earlier in the year. Favre, who endorsed Trump, asked: “Hello, Mr. President. My question is, the NBA, and the NFL are struggling with lower ratings as fans clearly do not want political messaging mixed with their sports. So, how should the leagues support and promote an anti-racism position without becoming political and alienating fans?”

“Fans clearly don’t want political messaging mixed with their sports. Did you get a lot of heat for that?” Bolling asked.

“I don’t pay attention. Most people thought it was a good question. All the haters, they can’t wait to get on their phones,” Favre replied, adding, “all of us … the older generation are concerned about the direction of the country.”

“It’s frightening what it’s going to be like in 20-30 years from now, honestly I have no idea, but I can’t imagine it being pleasant,” he stated.

In reaction to NFL players kneeling during the playing of the national anthem on Thanksgiving Day, Trump stated: “No thanks.”

Trump, who has always protested during the anthem, said during the summer, “I think it’s disgraceful. I was pushing them to get open, then I see everybody kneeling during the anthem. It’s not acceptable to me.”

According to The Associated Press, ratings are sliding: “Games are averaging 15.1 million television and digital viewers, according to the league and Nielsen, a 6% decline from last year. Despite the decreases, all but four of the top 30 shows since the season began have been NFL games.”

