Brett Favre Announces Who He's Voting For On Twitter

Former NFL star quarterback Brett Favre made an announcement on Friday that he was endorsing President Trump for re-election, writing: “My Vote is for what makes this country great, freedom of speech & religion, 2nd Amnd, hard working tax paying citizens, police & military. In this election, we have freedom of choice, which all should respect. For me & these principles, my Vote is for @RealDonaldTrump.”

Favre’s endorsement may have an impact since he played for the Green Bay Packers, which is based in the swing state of Wisconsin.

Jack Nicklaus, who may arguably be the top golfer in history, endorsed Trump in a statement on Wednesday:

“Through the years, I have been blessed to personally know several Presidents on both sides of the aisle. All were good people. All loved their country. And all believed in the American Dream.

“I have had the privilege over the last 3½ years to get to know our current President a little more as his term has progressed. I have been very disappointed at what he’s had to put up with from many directions, but with that, I have seen a resolve and a determination to do the right thing for our country. He has delivered on his promises. He’s worked for the average person. In my opinion, he has been more diverse than any President I have seen and has tried to help people from all walks of life—equally.

“I’m just a guy from Ohio and a Midwestern middle-class family, whose grandfathers both worked on the railroad. They gave their son—my father—the opportunity to pursue his education and his American Dream. I was taught strong family values and worked hard to pursue my own dreams—my own American dream. I also believe that Donald Trump’s policies will bring the American Dream to many families across the nation who are still trying to achieve it.

“You might not like the way our President says or tweets some things—and trust me, I have told him that!—but I have learned to look past that and focus on what he’s tried to accomplish. This is not a personality contest; it’s about patriotism, policies and the people they impact. His love for America and its citizens, and putting his country first, has come through loud and clear. How he has said it has not been important to me. What has been important are his actions. Now, you have the opportunity to take action.

“I know we are only a few days from Nov. 3 and Election Day, but I am certain many of you have not yet made up your minds. But if we want to continue to have the opportunity to pursue the American Dream, and not evolve into a socialist America and have the government run your life, then I strongly recommend you consider Donald J. Trump for another 4 years. I certainly have and have already cast my vote for him!”

Last week, Florida State football coach Bobby Bowden endorsed Trump, saying: “We have to get out and vote for President Trump because re-electing him Is our only chance to leave the next generation with the same heritage, beliefs, and opportunities that Ann and I had and that many of you had. There are about 45 of us Bowdens around. Most of us live in Florida, and I promise you that almost all of us will be voting for Trump, and the ones that don’t won’t be telling me about it. So please, take the time, dadgumit, for the sake of our children and grandchildren, to Keep America Great and vote for Donald Trump.”

Rapper Lil Wayne, whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., tweeted yesterday: “Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done.”

Sources: America Now