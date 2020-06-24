Book Claims Melania 'Defended' Donald Trump's Manhood When Friends Joked About It

In her new book, The Art of Her Deal: The Untold Story of Melania Trump, Washington Post journalist Mary Jordan claims that Melania Trump came to her husband’s defense when one of her friends questioned Trump’s penis size. Melania insisted that Trump was a “real man.”

The book also reveals less-than-known details about Trump and Melania’s relationship, the details of how she handled the cheating scandal, her influence, and other details about Melania’s life.

According to the Daily Mail, the book claims that when Melania began dating Trump, she would regularly talk about him, gushing to Matthew Atanian, her former roommate and retired fashion photographer.

She would also brag about his extravagant apartment in Trump Tower, and how it had "so much class," saying, "this was the way real men live." The book also claims that even as his girlfriend, Melania was always quick defend Trump.

In his interview with Jordan, Atanian recalled a conversation with Edit Molner – model-scout Paolo Zampolli’s girlfriend – where they joked about Trump having "a small penis." Melania quickly stopped the conversation, telling them, "Don't say this – he's a real man."

However, the relationship became more complicated after Barron was born, and Jordan claims that while Melania knew about Trump’s reputation as a ladies’ man, she was not prepared for the extent of his transgressions.

The books talks about an incident when the couple was attending a party at The Playboy Mansion. Melania was talking about their young son, and became "extremely uncomfortable" when she saw her husband grabbing women and holding them as photos were being taken.

However, her “most difficult moments” came during the 2016 campaign trail when allegations of Trump's relationships with former porn star, Stormy Daniels, and ex-Playboy model, Karen McDougal, were brought to light.

Both women claimed that they had slept with Trump on the same weekend in July 2006 during a golf tournament in Lake Tahoe, Nevada. Barron was just three months old at the time, and Melania became "so upset she checked herself into a hotel to get away from her husband."

The book also claims that Melania and Trump live "parallel lives that barely intersect," according to the testimonies of former housekeepers at the president's golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey, where he frequently stays on weekends. The staff stated that the couple sleeps in separate bedrooms and that they "never saw them have dinner together."

Victoriana Morales, a former housekeeper, said: "When Trump turned up in the evenings, Barron would be playing video games and Melania would be on the computer. I never saw them like a normal family, sitting together at a table, eating together, talking. Never, never, never. They spend time in the same place but they don't interact."

Another former housekeeper, Sandra Diaz, stated: "I never saw them holding hands."

Other staff members revealed that Melania’s room was filled with photos of herself and Barron, while Trump’s room had photos of himself posing with celebrities like Michael Jackson.

