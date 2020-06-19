Book Allegedly Reveals Trump's Interaction With Melania After 'Access Hollywood' Tape Leaked

On Tuesday, Pulitzer Prize-winning Washington Post journalist Mary Jordan’s book finally hit the shelves. The book has been causing waves since the Post published a report on it.

Jordan’s book, The Art of Her Deal: The Untold Story of Melania Trump, has been dubbed a work of “fiction” by the Melania’s chief of staff.

The book mentions a tense interaction between President Trump and Melania after the Access Hollywood tape was released in late 2016. The leaked tape, recorded in 2005, caught Trump bragging about grabbing women by their genitals.

He was heard telling Billy Bush: "You know I’m automatically attracted to beautiful— I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star they let you do it. You can do anything."

"Grab them by the p----," he continued. "You can do anything."

According to the book, Trump’s aides completely understood that Melania’s response would be instrumental, and they began watching Hillary and Bill Clinton’s 60 Minutes interview during his 1992 presidential campaign when allegations of an affair threatened his position.

Trump’s campaign hoped that Melania would go on air to support her husband, but she adamantly refused.

"When Melania eventually joined the strategy session, she had a one-word reply: 'No.' She said she would decide on her own what to do. And right now she was not going on television with her husband," Jordan writes.

According to the book, Trump "turned red," when he heard the tape.

"Trump was quiet. [Then-New Jersey Gov. Chris] Christie knew what Trump was dreading: facing Melania," Jordan writes.

"She was the elephant not in the room," Christie said.

The book claims: "Trump was so embarrassed that, as one person in the room recalled, 'He turned red; red was coming up his neck to his ears. I think he understood early on that it was going to create ramifications for him at home, too.'"

"Everybody was saying, 'You should go upstairs and see Melania. Why don't you go upstairs now and see Melania?' And he was not rushing to go up there," Christie continued. "I said to him, 'It ain't going to get any easier. The longer you wait, it's not going to get any easier.'"

An unnamed source told Jordan: "That night he seemed frightened to go face his wife."

According to the book, Trump approached Melania two hours later, but she didn't throw a fit.

According to an unnamed source, Melania told Trump: "Now you could lose. You could have blown this for us."

Jordan writes: "Trump apologized. He said he didn't mean any of that; it was just his schtick. She left him to stew and retreated to her own bedroom."

Despite her refusal to do a joint interview, Melania released her own statement addressing the tape: "The words my husband used are unacceptable and offensive to me. This does not represent the man that I know. He has the heart and mind of a leader. I hope people will accept his apology, as I have, and focus on the important issues facing our nation and the world."

Trump also released his own statement, and he explained that the recording caught "locker room" talk that occurred "many years ago."

