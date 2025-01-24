Bishop Rips Trump During Inauguration Service, Trump Hits Back With This Response

In a bold moment that has sparked intense reactions online, Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde of Washington directly addressed President Donald Trump during a service at the Washington National Cathedral, challenging his controversial policies on immigrants and transgender children.

The interfaith Service of Prayer for the Nation, held Tuesday following Trump’s inauguration for his second term, became an unexpected platform for Bishop Budde to deliver a passionate plea for compassion and mercy.

Addressing Trump, Vice President J.D. Vance, and their families, the bishop urged the president to reconsider his policies, which include moves to limit birthright citizenship under the 14th Amendment and restrict recognition of transgender individuals, making it harder for them to obtain accurate federal documents like passports.

"Mr. President, millions have placed their trust in you," Budde stated, meeting Trump’s gaze. "As you declared yesterday, you feel the providential hand of a loving God. In God’s name, I ask you to have mercy on those who are scared—gay, lesbian, and transgender children who fear for their lives and families who fear separation."

The bishop also highlighted the contributions of immigrants, saying, "Most are not criminals. They clean our offices, harvest our crops, and sit among us in houses of worship. They are good neighbors and taxpayers who contribute to our communities."

While some members of Trump’s family, including First Lady Melania Trump, appeared visibly moved during the sermon, others remained stoic. Reactions online ranged from praise for the bishop’s courage to criticism for her choice to address political issues in such a setting.

Trump, speaking briefly to reporters after the service, dismissed the sermon. "Not the most exciting service," he quipped. "They could have done much better."

Conservative figures quickly came to Trump’s defense. Senator Bernie Moreno posted on X (formerly Twitter): "As a Catholic and legal immigrant, I find it outrageous for a woke bishop to lecture the president about deporting illegals. It’s a slap in the face to those of us who followed the rules."

Donald Trump Jr. echoed the sentiment: "Immigrants who worked hard to come here legally and assimilate understand this better than anyone."

Meanwhile, progressive voices celebrated Budde’s remarks. Democratic strategist Victor Shi called her sermon "powerful and brave," and media outlet MeidasTouch described her as "heroic."

The service, intended as a unifying event of prayer and reflection, has instead become a flashpoint in the ongoing debate over Trump’s policies. With his administration expected to pursue stricter immigration enforcement and further curtail transgender rights, the confrontation at the National Cathedral underscores the deep divisions in America today.

