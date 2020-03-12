Bette Midler Slams Trump Over His Comments On Elizabeth Warren

Bette Midler called President Donald Trump “the most repulsive human male on the planet” for the comments he made about Sen. Elizabeth Warren dropping out of the presidential race.

On Friday, Trump stated that Warren’s departure from the Democratic presidential run was not because of sexism, but because of her “tremendous lack of talent.”

He said, “But people don't like her. She's a very mean person...People don't want that. They like a person like me, that's not mean.”

Midler responded to Trump’s statement in a tweet:

“Today #Trump said that #ElizabethWarren was mean; this from a MF who put children in cages with aluminum blankets; that she had no talent. Meaning she was not a corrupt parasitic traitor who's managed to get away with some of the most appalling criminal behavior ever seen in US.”

The Hocus Pocus actress added: “#EllizabethWarren is a powerhouse, but Donald Trump, that stable genius, said she was unlikeable. Well, Don, in breaking news, she's 100% more likable than you! You are the most hated, most repulsive human male on the planet today, & God knows, there are plenty to choose from.”

The 74-year-old was in support of Michael Bloomberg in the primary race, but posted a positive message about Warren’s campaign a day before she criticized Trump’s statements.

She wrote: “And BTW , #ElizabethWarren was a tremendous candidate. I admired her conduct, her platform, and her determination to drive corruption out of government. She knew the numbers. Why do smart women freak Americans out so bad? Personality contests are the gateway to mediocrity.”

Warren announced that she would suspend her campaign after the poor Super Tuesday performance, and left the race being battled out by frontrunners Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden.

Before her announcement, Trump called her “selfish” for staying in the race.

He tweeted: “So selfish for Elizabeth Warren to stay in the race. She has Zero chance of even coming close to winning, but hurts Bernie badly. So much for their wonderful liberal friendship. Will he ever speak to her again? She cost him Massachusetts (and came in third), he shouldn’t!”

Sources: America Now / Photo Credit: Google, Twitter/Bette Midler, Twitter/Donald Trump