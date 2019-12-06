Bette Midler Faces Backlash After Sharing 'Obscene' Poem About Melania

The Hollywood singer-actress and legend, Bette Midler has posted a short poem last August with her 1.7 million Twitter followers, which had instantly gained popularity and criticism from both Trump supporters and Trump opposers respectively. It can be noted that the Hollywood star had been an avid anti-Trump campaigner since before, and her poem has sparked controversy nationwide.

The controversial poem had been entitled: “A poem from Melania” and had contained:

“Each day I'm filled with the hope, That #Donald won't be such a Dope So I get on my knees And say vip it out plise As I reach for my new microscope.”

Some Trump supporters had slammed the actress, saying the poem was childish.

One user wrote: “So now you’ve been reduced to slut shaming a woman you’ve never met because you disagree with her husband for being a Republican?”

Countless responses also had put Midler under the spotlight, calling out the Hocus Pocus star actress’s juvenile behavior.

She has also been under various controversies before, sparking outrage from another one of her posts, saying that the US President Trump had allegedly been buying followers on Twitter.

Her current Twitter bio has a simple black background, with the words “In Mourning,” showing the 'The United States of America' in the background.

Trump has also responded to Midler’s taunts, calling her a 'washed up psycho' earlier this year after allegedly lying about his visit in the United Kingdom.

“Washed up psycho @BetteMidler was forced to apologize for a statement she attributed to me that turned out to be totally fabricated by her in order to make “your great president” look really bad. She got caught, just like the Fake News Media gets caught. A sick scammer!”

Midler had been always been widely criticised by her hate feud with the President and his Wife, that Jimmy Kimmel had released a conspiracy video about their relationship.

Sources: AmericaNow / Photo Credit: Google