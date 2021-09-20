AOC Sparks Controversy With Outfit At Met Gala

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Met Gala look was one for the books, as the congresswoman stepped onto the red carpet rocking a “tax the rich” gown.

The 31-year-old arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art for her first-ever Met Gala appearance wearing a Brother Vellies white strapless gown, with the slogan emblazoned on the back in red.

She accessorized the look with a pair of red lace-up heels and a purse with the slogan, “Tax the rich.”

Aurora James, founder and creative director of Brother Vellies and the founder of the 15 Percent Pledge, stated that the outfit was about pushing forward.

Speaking to Vogue, James said: “We can never get too comfortable in our seats at the table once they’ve been given. We must always continue to push ourselves, push our colleagues, push the culture and push the country forward.”

“Fashion is changing, America is changing. And as far as this theme goes, I think Alexandria and I are a great embodiment of the language fashion needs to consider adding to the general lexicon as we work towards a more sustainable, inclusive, and empowered future,” he added.

While on Vogue’s livestream with host Ilana Glazer, AOC stated that she and James came up with the outfit after “having a conversation about what it means to be a working class woman of color at the Met”.

“And we said we can’t just play along, but we need to break the fourth wall and challenge some of the institutions,” she said.

The dress sparked tremendous support on social media, with many praising Ocasio-Cortez for taking the opportunity to send a message while surrounded by a number of the most wealthy and influential people.

“AOC showing up to the Met Gala, which is an event crawling with rich people and having ‘tax the rich’ in bold on her dress??? As. She. Should,” one person commented.

A second said: “AOC having ‘tax the rich’ on her dress is so iconic for the Met Gala.”

“AOC wearing ‘tax the rich’ to an event full of multi-millionaires is absolutely hilarious,” a third commented.

However, some criticized the look, with a number of them pointing out that tickets to the Met Gala reportedly cost about $30,000 a person.

However, this was countered, with many referencing the Vogue revelation that that those invited to attend the exclusive event do not pay for their tickets.

“If you’re lucky enough to be on the guest list then you don’t pay to attend. If you’re not on the list, but have managed to secure a chance of attending, tickets are priced at around $30,000 each, with tables costing about $275,000,” the report stated.

