Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Turns Heads Over 'Designer' Dress On 'The View'
AOC’s appearance on “The View” got tongues wagging, not because of her words, but due to her outfit choice. She was wearing a luxe dress.
Conservative Erica Nurnberg tweeted: “Don’t you love it when an avowed SOCIALIST wears $580 dresses from Rickie Freeman? I mean, who doesn’t need a sequin leopard dress to be an effective Congresswoman?”
Saks Fifth Avenue, on its online store, describes the dress: “This all sequin design showcases an on-trend leopard print throughout and a gathered detail at the waist.”
While she may have coughed up $580 for the long-sleeved dress, the sales rack was offering the same ensemble for $232.
After The Post ran a story about her dress, AOC tweeted: “Yep! I rent, borrow, and thrift my clothes. (It’s also environmentally sustainable!) The Post is just mad that you can look good fighting for working families. Sequins are a great accessory to universal healthcare, don’t you agree?”
AOC was hailed for spending like a socialist, compared to Hillary Clinton, who found herself in deep trouble after she delivered a speech about income inequality while wearing a $12,000 Armani tweed jacket.
Sources: America Now / Photo Credit: The View