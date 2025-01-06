People Stunned After 'World's Heaviest Woman' Loses 500+ lbs - Here's What She Looks Like Now

Note: we are republishing this story which originally made the news in February 2023.

Pauline Potter, once recognized by Guinness World Records as the "World's Heaviest Living Woman," has defied the odds by shedding more than half her body weight. The journey, documented on the TLC hit My 600-lb Life, has transformed her life and inspired fans across the globe.

At her heaviest, Pauline weighed a staggering 700 pounds, relying on a motorized scooter for mobility. Ironically, she intentionally gained weight after her husband, Alex, confessed his attraction to larger women. While Pauline initially embraced her size, her health and quality of life rapidly deteriorated.

“I used to love being big, but it went too far,” Pauline shared during her My 600-lb Life appearance. “It’s too tough for me to even get up. I had to rely on others just to stand.”

Daily tasks became monumental challenges. Pauline described her meticulous hygiene routine, made necessary by the risk of infections in the folds of her skin. “I had to use a walk-in bath with an elastic shower head and even rub cornstarch into the folds to prevent sores,” she recalled. Her son, Dillon, stepped in to assist when she could no longer manage on her own.

Pauline’s turning point came in 2012 when she reached out to Guinness World Records, hoping the exposure might bring help. She was stunned to learn she had officially earned the title of "World's Heaviest Living Woman." While the recognition initially shocked her, it became the catalyst for seeking a healthier path.

Her journey to recovery took a dramatic turn when she joined My 600-lb Life. Under the direction of renowned bariatric surgeon Dr. Nowzaradan, Pauline committed to a rigorous weight-loss program. Through determination, surgery, and lifestyle changes, she managed to lose over 500 pounds.

Dr. Nowzaradan praised her incredible progress on Instagram, writing, “I am very proud of the commitment Pauline has shown. Weight-loss surgery isn’t a quick shot—it’s a tool. Real results come when patients invest in themselves and commit to life changes.”

Fans of the show celebrated Pauline’s triumph. “Pauline is one of my all-time favorites! Her progress is incredible,” one viewer commented. Another added, “She’s come such a long way. Truly inspiring!”

Today, Pauline’s transformation is a testament to resilience and hard work. Once defined by her size, she is now celebrated for her determination to rewrite her story. Her journey continues to serve as a powerful reminder that with the right mindset and support, seemingly insurmountable challenges can be overcome.

