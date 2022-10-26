Skip to main content

Mom Goes To Hospital Thinking She's Having Twins, Then Doctor Discovers Something Incredible

Photo Credit: Did You Know

Photo Credit: Did You Know

Laura Perkins always wanted to be a mom, but after an exhausting year of trying to get pregnant, the thought of fertility treatments seemed too daunting. With her husband, she headed to Nicaragua so they could plan their next step.

She discussed her fertility issues with her church members and pastor on the trip. The pastor prayed for her, and before heading home, she had a message for Lauren.

Photo Credit: Did You Know

Photo Credit: Did You Know

"She told me she knew God had big plans for me; she didn’t know what, but it would be big," Lauren wrote on Houston Moms Blog. She thought nothing of the pastor’s words.

After one round of intrauterine insemination, Lauren was sure it hadn’t worked. But it had.

During one check-up, the nurse told Lauren that her beta levels were high, and that meant she was having multiples.

Photo Credit: Did You Know

Photo Credit: Did You Know

Lauren and her husband assumed they would have twins or triplets, and that seemed overwhelming.

The biggest surprise came during their first ultrasound.

After studying the screen for a while, the doctor announced: “I just counted 5.”

Lauren’s immediate thought? That’s not possible!

Photo Credit: Did You Know

Photo Credit: Did You Know

"Hold on," the doctor said. "I just found a sixth one."

The shocked couple just stared at the screen.

They were part of 1% chance of conceiving sextuplets.

They now had a monumental decision to make - reduce the babies or keep them all. There was a slim-to-none chance of all the babies surviving.

Photo Credit: Did You Know

Photo Credit: Did You Know

They chose to keep them all, and the doctor promised to do everything they could to get Lauren to 28 weeks.

Sources: Little Things

Popular Video

Related Articles

sixtuplets
Health

Mom Goes To Hospital Thinking She's Having Twins, Then Doctor Discovers Something Incredible

kfc
Society

31 Years After Mom's Son Vanishes, Someone's Tip Tells Police To Go To KFC In Connecticut

airport
Society

Airport Comes To An Immediate Standstill When Passengers Hear Unmistakable Sound

driver
Society

DUI Driver Who Maimed Principal Shows Up Hours Late To Court, Judge Calls Off Plea Deal

sign
Society

Controversial Alabama Church Sign Sparks Community Outrage

dunkin
Society

Officer Claims Dunkin' Donuts Employees Allegedly 'Refused' To Serve Him Because Of His Hat

restaurant
Society

Houston Restaurant Accused Of Being 'Racist' Over New Dress Code , Owner Doubles Down

joke
Society

Pennsylvania Restaurant Faces Backlash, Protest Over 'Offensive' Sign