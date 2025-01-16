Female Bodybuilder Turns Heads After Sharing 'Jaw Dropping' Photo Of How She Looked Before

Russian bodybuilder Natalia Kuznetsova is turning heads online with her incredible before-and-after transformation. Known for her championship titles in bench press and deadlifting, Kuznetsova recently shared a photo on Instagram that showcases the results of 12 years of dedicated training — and fans can’t get enough of her jaw-dropping physique.

Starting her bodybuilding journey at just 14 years old, Kuznetsova weighed a mere 88 pounds. Now, after over a decade of intense workouts and competitions, she’s built a reputation as one of the most formidable female athletes in the sport.

According to the New York Post, Kuznetsova took an 18-month break from competitive bodybuilding but is making a strong comeback. And based on her recent photo, she’s as muscular and sculpted as ever.

“People certainly recognize me,” Kuznetsova told Caters News Agency. “You can see an athletic body even through clothes. A lot of people know who I am, ask for photos, and even call me by name.”

Her popularity extends beyond competitions. Kuznetsova has built a significant following on social media, documenting her fitness journey for her 198,000 Instagram followers. Her posts often highlight her training routines, diet, and progress updates — all of which inspire fans from around the world.

But Kuznetsova’s striking appearance often sparks curiosity and mixed reactions. While some admire her dedication and impressive strength, others are taken aback by her muscular build, which defies traditional beauty standards.

Despite the polarizing opinions, Kuznetsova remains focused on her passion for bodybuilding. “I do this for myself,” she’s said in past interviews. “This is who I am, and I’m proud of my achievements.”

Her return to the sport comes as no surprise to those who have followed her career. Kuznetsova has held multiple records in powerlifting, with impressive lifts that include bench pressing over 375 pounds and deadlifting more than 500 pounds. These feats have earned her titles and recognition across international competitions.

The transformation photo that sparked renewed attention on social media highlights just how far she’s come. It shows a young, lean Kuznetsova before she began training, compared to her current muscular frame — a visual testament to years of relentless hard work.

As the bodybuilding world welcomes her back, Kuznetsova’s fans are eager to see what’s next for the powerhouse athlete. Whether she’s on the competition stage or sharing her journey online, one thing is certain: Natalia Kuznetsova is a force to be reckoned with.

And she’s just getting started.

