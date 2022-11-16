Boy Dies Of Asthma Attack After School Confiscates Inhaler, School Claims They're Not At Fault

Note: we are republishing this story in light of recent reports that suggest more and more schools around the country are not stocking inhalers because of liability concerns. More on this here: https://www.usnews.com/news/health-news/articles/2022-11-11/liability-fears-keep-some-schools-from-stocking-asthma-inhalers

Following the death of 12-year-old Ryan Gibbons on October 9, 2012, efforts began in Ontario to make it illegal for schools to keep inhalers away from asthmatic students.

Ryan’s Law was finally passed, named after the boy who lost his life despite efforts by his mother and a doctor’s note asking his school to allow him to keep his inhaler with him.

Ryan’s mother, Sandra Gibbons, said: "You would give him an inhaler but then he would get caught with the inhaler and then it would be taken away. Then I'd get a phone call. So it was actually very frustrating. I didn't understand why. I didn't realize that the policy actually stated that the prescribed medication needed to be in the office."

Gibbons stated that Ryan was an energetic boy who loved hiking in the woods and motorbikes.

"There's so much I can say about him and it's just really hard because it's just — you miss him," she said, crying.

Progressive Conservative MPP Jeff Yurek, who introduced Ryan’s Law as a private member’s bill, stated that children having access to their life-saving medication seemed like a matter of common sense. The bill was passed unanimously.

Across the province, school boards had a patchwork of policies on inhalers, with some provinces enacting policies similar to Ryan’s Law.

Rob Oliphant, the Asthma Society of Canada's president and CEO, stated that he believes Ontario is the first province to pass a law.

"There are still school boards all across this country and schools within those boards that don't allow children to carry their puffers," he said. "It's usually part of a blanket understanding of medications, so they say medications are unsafe, they have that idea in their head, so they lock them up in the principal's office."

Oliphant, who has asthma, stated that he finds it stressful when his inhaler is not nearby.

"It is exactly the same with children," he said, adding: "Children need to have the confidence that their medication is near them, that if they have an exacerbation, if they're out running in a playground, they have something with them. Not only do their triggers actually affect their lungs... but the stress of not having a puffer available can actually exacerbate it and make it a worse feeling."

When the bill receives royal assent, schools in Ontario will be required to let students carry their asthma medication with their parent’s, guardian’s, or doctor’s permission. The law also requires schools to reduce exposure to asthma triggers. Principals, working with each child’s doctor, will be required to create individual plans for each student with asthma.

According to George Habib, president and CEO of the Ontario Lung Association, about 570,000 children and teens in Ontario have asthma — approximately one in five.

"It's because asthma is so common, we can easily forget it's a very dangerous disease and it can be fatal," he said.

