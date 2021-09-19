4-Year-Old Boy Confesses Secret To Teacher, She Rushes To Phone Immediately

When asked why Nancy Bleuer, 54, decided to become a kindergarten teacher, the answer is easy. She wanted to do something positive with her career. Teaching very young children seemed like a great way for her to make a positive impact on many lives and influence the way the next generation behaves. Although it is hard work, she loves it – but because she has such a big heart, she is always looking for more ways to do good in the world.

When Bleuer, who teaches in Iowa, noticed that one of her students was very sad, she decided to take the child aside and talk to him. She wanted him to know that she would support him no matter what. That’s when she learned that the boy was having some problems at home.

But when four-year-old Camden told her that his father was suffering from kidney failure and was extremely ill, it broke her heart. She understood what kind of a toll a health problem can have on a family. She wanted to know if there was a way for her to help. She hated seeing one of her students suffering.

Camden then went into all the details. His father, Darreld Petersen, was suffering from complete kidney failure. Doctors said that Petersen’s kidneys were only operating at twenty percent of their normal capacity.

For the last few months, Petersen had been undergoing dialysis treatment. But these treatments left Petersen very weak and sick. The man needed a kidney transplant if he was going to recover and be around for his boy as he grew older.

Bleuer was devastated. She wanted to help Camden’s dad. So she decided that she was going to do everything in her power to help. But no one expected her to do what she did.

Nancy Bleuer offered Petersen one of her kidneys. She went through the proper testing and was discovered to be a match. It was a miracle.

“I was really excited about it,” Bleuer said. She loved helping other people, and she knew that donating her kidney would make Camden very happy. Seeing his father suffering from the illness really took a toll on the young boy’s mental health. “I was ecstatic. I don’t know what I would’ve done for closure if I wasn’t (a match).”

When Petersen heard that his son’s kindergarten teacher wanted to give him one of her kidneys, he was beyond grateful.

“It’s just amazing,” Petersen said. “There are people waiting every day for a kidney, for an organ in general. I wish there were more people like her. She’s giving me a second chance at life.”

A few weeks after the news was revealed, they got down to business.

The surgery took place at the University of Iowa Hospital. It was a success! Now both Bleuer and Petersen are recovering well. She’s happy that she was able to help Camden feel better and heal his father’s issues.

What do you think about this kindergarten teacher’s commitment to helping her students and their families?

Sources: Spotlight