19-Year-Old Girl Tragically Dies After Eating Brownie Her Friend Gave Her

Note: we are republishing this story which originally made the news in November 2024.

A 19-year-old Wisconsin college student lost her life after suffering a severe allergic reaction to peanuts, leaving her community heartbroken and rallying in support of her family.

Hannah Glass, a freshman at Maranatha Baptist University, experienced anaphylaxis on November 4 after eating a brownie given to her by a friend. The dessert, meant for gluten-free students, contained roasted peanut flour—a detail that proved deadly.

Photo Credit: WISN 12 News/Youtube

After taking a few bites, Hannah quickly realized something was wrong. "We believe the roasted peanut flour, unlike peanut butter, masked the danger," her father explained to WISN12.

Hannah acted swiftly, using her EpiPen and contacting her parents. Despite taking Benadryl and initially feeling better, her condition took a sudden and severe turn. "She threw up, developed hives, and then, after lying down, things changed dramatically," her father recounted. Tragically, her right lung collapsed, and her symptoms worsened.

Photo Credit: WISN 12 News/Youtube

Paramedics worked to resuscitate her, but Hannah’s heart stopped for four minutes. She was rushed to Watertown Hospital and later transferred to Froedtert Hospital for specialized care. During the transfer, she suffered seizures and was placed on a ventilator.

Doctors discovered significant brain swelling, and her condition deteriorated rapidly. On November 11, her parents shared the devastating news: “The majority of her brain was critically damaged, and without life support, there was no hope for survival.”

In her final hours, Hannah’s family, hospital staff, and others participated in an “Honor Walk” as she was taken to the operating room for organ donation. Her life support was removed on November 10, and she passed away shortly after.

Photo Credit: WISN 12 News/Youtube

Hannah’s impact on her community was profound. In a statement, Maranatha Baptist University described her as "an exceptional student and a sweet-spirited servant in her church, with a heart for sharing the gospel.” Her contributions as a student and her dedication to her faith left a lasting impression on everyone who knew her.

Her funeral, held on November 13 at Calvary Baptist Church in Watertown, was standing room only, a testament to the lives she touched.

Photo Credit: WISN 12 News/Youtube

A fundraiser launched on GiveSendGo to support Hannah’s family has raised over $27,000. Her legacy lives on not only in the hearts of those who loved her but also in the lives of four individuals who received life-saving organ transplants because of her final act of generosity.

Hannah Glass will be remembered as a young woman of faith, kindness, and selflessness, whose tragic death underscores the importance of allergy awareness and the fragility of life.

Sources: People

