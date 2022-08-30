Skip to main content

Doctors Discover That 12-Year-Old Is Pregnant, Then Learn Who The Father Is

Photo credit: Asia Wire via The Mirror, Unchained At Last/Facebook, Bing via Inquisitr

Photo credit: Asia Wire via The Mirror, Unchained At Last/Facebook, Bing via Inquisitr

Note: we are republishing this story to raise awareness about child sexual abuse. 1 in 9 girls and 1 in 53 boys under the age of 18 experience sexual abuse or assault from an adult. More on this here: https://www.rainn.org/statistics/children-and-teens

Authorities arrested a man in China after hospital staff realized their pregnant patient, his "20-year-old wife," was actually only 12-years-old.

The 40-year-old accompanied the girl and a woman he called his mother to a hospital in East China's Jiangsu Province, the Mirror reports.

He wanted the girl to undergo a routine test to confirm the fetus was healthy, but staff grew suspicious.

Photo credit: Asia Wire via The Mirror, Unchained At Last/Facebook, Bing via Inquisitr

Photo credit: Asia Wire via The Mirror, Unchained At Last/Facebook, Bing via Inquisitr

"It's obvious she is just a child, and certainly not anywhere near 20-years-old," a staff member said, adding that the child was unable to answer them as she did not speak Mandarin.

The hospital's suspicion initially angered the man.

"I took her here to be examined -- just do your job," he reportedly said in response to to their queries. "Stop asking so many questions."

Police officers later concluded the child -- lacking a Chinese ID -- was likely from Southeast Asia, and was abducted or brought in as a foreign bride.

Photo credit: Asia Wire via The Mirror, Unchained At Last/Facebook, Bing via Inquisitr

Photo credit: Asia Wire via The Mirror, Unchained At Last/Facebook, Bing via Inquisitr

While this incident occurred in China, it appears child brides may also be an American problem, The New York Times reports.

Parents from a wide variety of religious groups, ranging from Christian to Catholic, Buddhist, Hindu, Muslim and beyond, have allowed their children to marry adults.

Records indicate between the years 1995 and 2012, 3,481 children were married in New Jersey, with most having parental consent.

While many of the children were 16 or 17-years-old, some were as young as 13, yet still given consent by a judge.

"The solution is relatively simple," writes Fraidy Ress, founder of non-profit Unchained At Last, in The New York Times op-ed. "State legislators should eliminate the archaic legal exceptions that allow children to wed. This is the only way to end child and forced marriage in the United States. Based on my own experience working with forced-marriage victims across the United States, I am sure many of these children had to marry against their will," she added. "Forced marriage is a widespread but often ignored problem in the United States."

 Sources: The MirrorThe New York Times 

Popular Video

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video) Promo Image
Social

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video)

Related Articles

pregnant
Health

Doctors Discover That 12-Year-Old Is Pregnant, Then Learn Who The Father Is

pilot
Society

American Airlines Pilot Under Investigation After Customer Spotted His 'Offensive' Sticker

camera
Social

Cameras Turn To Guy At Game, He Suddenly Freaks Out And We Know Who He’s With

debra
Social

Debra Messing Slammed For Allowing Her Son To Do This During National Anthem

one of Diane Wagner's alimony checks
Society

Man Allegedly Sues Ex-Wife Over ‘Rude’ Messages She Writes On Alimony Checks

man
Crime

Missouri Man Has Sex With 8-Year-Old Girl, Stuns Police When They Learn What He Made Her Eat

lemonade
Society

Officer Buys Lemonade From Young Girl’s Stand And Comes Back The Next Day, But Not To Buy More

teens
Society

4 Teens Try To Rob Texas Marine Veteran, Get Hit With Instant Dose Of Karma