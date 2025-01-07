Woman Transforms Into Ken Doll Then Barbie After 100+ Procedures - Here's How She Looked Before It All

Jessica Alves, known for her striking physical transformations and high-profile appearances on reality TV, has made headlines again after her latest cosmetic procedure in Turkey. Spotted leaving a clinic in Istanbul, the 41-year-old star was seen recovering with fresh bandages following her fifth facelift.

Famous for her journey from the "Human Ken Doll" to the "Human Barbie," Alves has undergone more than 100 cosmetic surgeries over the years. Her latest transformation, performed by renowned Turkish surgeon Dr. Cagdas Orman, focused on addressing loose skin caused by the dissolution of facial fillers.

In a candid conversation with the Daily Mail, Alves opened up about the challenges she faced after dissolving her facial fillers. She revealed that her skin had become excessively loose, with as much as four inches of elasticity.

“When I pinched my skin, I could pull away three or four inches at a time. It was like rubber,” she said. The solution? A $15,600 ponytail facelift, which removed five inches of excess skin and tightened the areas around her face and neck. The procedure uses staples hidden in the hairline to achieve a more youthful appearance.

Alves embraced her recovery in style, stepping out in a chic purple velour tracksuit and a patterned headscarf. Her signature bold red manicure was visible as she was wheeled to a waiting car outside the clinic.

Despite the physical toll of multiple surgeries, Alves continues to exude confidence, showing no signs of slowing down in her pursuit of the look she desires.

Beyond her personal journey, Alves is using her platform to warn others about the potential downsides of cosmetic fillers. She pointed out that while fillers were initially marketed as a way to fight aging, many women who started using them two decades ago are now reversing the process.

“These facial fillers, this hyaluronic acid, don’t make us look younger. In fact, they make us look older,” Alves said, highlighting how fillers can lead to a “round, puffy face” over time.

She noted that other celebrities in her age group, including Kim Kardashian and Christina Aguilera, are dealing with similar issues.

"We all began getting injections in our 20s to stave off aging, but over time, they end up distorting the face," she explained.

Alves’ openness about her cosmetic procedures continues to spark debate, with some admiring her honesty and others questioning the extremes of her transformation. Regardless of public opinion, her story serves as both a cautionary tale and an example of self-expression.

For Alves, the journey isn’t just about appearance—it’s about feeling comfortable in her own skin, even if that requires going under the knife yet again.

Sources: Aol.