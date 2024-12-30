'Wheel Of Fortune' Turns Heads Over 'Obscure' Puzzle That Stumped Fans

Note: we are republishing this story which originally made the news in April 2023.

Wheel of Fortune is under fire after a recent episode left fans upset over an unfamiliar phrase in the bonus round. The episode, which aired Tuesday night, featured contestant Angela, who was just one step away from claiming an additional $45,000. However, the game's choice of a rarely used idiom left many viewers frustrated.

Angela was just seven letters away from solving the puzzle, which was in the "What Are You Doing?" category. The puzzle read "_ O _ N _ N _ THE _ R _ _" after she had filled in several letters. With only 10 seconds to make her guess, Angela tried a few variations, including “Joining the cramp” and “Joining the brag,” but time ran out before she could get it right.

Host Pat Sajak, 76, revealed the correct answer: “Joining the fray,” a phrase that means participating in a conflict that has already begun. Although Angela had a strong showing and earned $20,563 in total winnings, the $45,000 bonus slipped through her fingers.

Fans of the show were quick to voice their displeasure over the puzzle's difficulty and the obscure nature of the phrase. One viewer tweeted, “I have NEVER heard of ‘joining the fray’ before in my ENTIRE life. What kind of puzzle was that? Ridiculous!” Others shared similar frustrations, labeling the puzzle "impossible" and criticizing the use of such an obscure idiom.

“I had to make sure I wasn’t the only one thinking ‘What the heck is that?!’” another viewer responded, while a third criticized the show’s puzzle writers, calling them “snooty crossword puzzle people” who “need to take their expectations down a peg.”

Despite the backlash, some fans defended the phrase, arguing that it’s a valid idiom and the complaints were exaggerated. “Just because some viewers don’t know it doesn’t make it invalid,” one defender commented, adding that there are “judges behind the camera double checking answers.”

The debate over the puzzle continues to divide viewers, with some even questioning if modern audiences are less familiar with older expressions. “Do people not read anymore?” one fan asked, referencing classic literature like Shakespeare and The Lord of the Rings.

In other Wheel of Fortune news, co-host Vanna White, 66, recently gave Sajak a playful scolding after he revealed a yearly prank he plays on his wife. With so much drama surrounding the show lately, it’s clear that Wheel of Fortune is still keeping viewers on their toes.

Representatives from the show have not yet responded to requests for comment.

Sources: New York Post