‘Wheel of Fortune’ Sparks Controversy After Denying Contestant's 'Correct' Answer To Puzzle

Ryan Seacrest’s debut as host of Wheel of Fortune has generally been a hit with fans, but a recent episode left viewers divided. During the December 5th broadcast, a controversial moment occurred that has sparked debate online. The incident involved a player, Jenn Walker, who was denied a $2,000 prize after solving a puzzle that many believe she should have been awarded.

The tension unfolded during the triple toss-up round, which takes place near the end of the game. As the puzzle appeared in the “Food and Drink” category, Clint, one of the contestants, guessed “Well-Seasoned Meal” incorrectly. Adrianne, another player, tried to ring in but trailed off after starting her answer with “Well…,” leaving Jenn as the only remaining contestant eligible to respond.

Seacrest, overseeing the game, told Jenn, “It’s down to you, Jenn, so take your time and don’t let it fill out.” Jenn confidently solved the puzzle with “Well-Balanced Meal,” but instead of a celebratory reaction, viewers were stunned as Seacrest cut her off, declaring, “Buzzer!” The reason for the interruption? Jenn had not buzzed in before answering the puzzle. This seemingly minor detail led to a major controversy, as viewers, along with the studio audience, were left in shock.

After the awkward pause, Seacrest called for a judgment from the producers, admitting confusion over the situation. “She didn’t buzz but gave an answer?” Seacrest asked, looking at the show's producers. The decision was ultimately made to disqualify Jenn from the $2,000 prize since she did not buzz in before giving her response, even though she was the only player left eligible to answer.

Many fans were quick to voice their frustration on social media, questioning the ruling. Some argued that Jenn should have been allowed the puzzle, given the unique circumstances. One fan expressed their frustration on X, writing, “How could you forget to buzz in? That’s not right.” Another added, “She was the only one left to answer—why should she have to buzz in?”

Despite the controversy, the outcome of the game was not affected by the incident. Clint finished as the winner with a total of $26,150, while Jenn, who had been in second place, ended with $20,490. Her flustered demeanor during the final spin, coupled with the puzzle mishap, may have contributed to her defeat.

Seacrest, who took over hosting duties from the legendary Pat Sajak earlier this season, has experienced a mixed reception. While his debut month garnered the best ratings Wheel of Fortune has seen in three years, there have been several moments of missteps. Viewers have pointed out Seacrest’s occasional stumbles, including a controversial incident in which he failed to remind a contestant of the significance of a $1 million wedge, leading to the contestant’s unfortunate forfeiture.

Although the controversy on December 5th didn’t ultimately affect the game’s outcome, it has certainly left fans with plenty to discuss. What do you think about Seacrest’s decision? Should Jenn have been awarded the puzzle, or was the rule enforcement justified? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section!

Sources: TV Insider