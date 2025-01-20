Wheel of Fortune' Player Wins After Giving 'Incorrect' Answer To This Puzzle

Friday night’s episode of Wheel of Fortune left fans scratching their heads after a contestant was awarded a correct solve despite adding extra words to her answer. The decision reignited discussions about the show’s longstanding rules and how they’re applied.

The contestant at the center of the debate was Kiana Moreland, a recent college graduate from Grand Terrace, California. During the Express Round, under the “Living Things” category, the puzzle read: “A A R D V A R K S / A N D / A N _ E _ _ _ E S.”

Moreland’s answer was, “Is it aardvarks and antelopes?” Host Ryan Seacrest hesitated momentarily before confirming her answer as correct, despite the additional phrase “Is it?” at the start.

Fans Question Ruling Online

Following the episode, the unusual ruling sparked a heated discussion on Wheel of Fortune’s Reddit forum. One viewer posted:

“So on Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, a contestant solved a puzzle, but she said, ‘Is it aardvarks and antelopes?’ I was sure the judges would rule it incorrect, but after Ryan’s longer-than-usual pause, he announced she got it right!”

Other commenters quickly chimed in, debating whether the decision adhered to the rules.

One user speculated, “Saying ‘Is it’ might be okay since it doesn’t change the actual puzzle—it’s just a guess preface.”

But another pointed out inconsistencies, recalling past rulings where added phrases led to disqualifications: “I remember a contestant losing for saying, ‘I’m so excited’ before the actual answer, ‘I’m excited.’”

Rules Under the Microscope

The debate also revived memories of other controversial moments on the show. One infamous example involved a contestant losing out after saying “I’d like to solve” followed by “A frozen concoction,” rather than just “frozen concoction.”

Despite the uproar, some fans pointed to Wheel of Fortune’s official rulebook, which provides leeway for such situations. According to the live show’s rules:

“Judges will give the benefit of the doubt to contestants, taking into account factors like speech impediments, regional dialects, nervousness, and studio conditions. Each case is judged individually, and the decision is final.”

A Softer Approach Under New Leadership?

Some fans theorized that rulings may have softened under the show’s new leadership. “I’ve noticed the judges seem more lenient since Ryan and new producers came in,” one viewer suggested. “Maybe they’re just trying to make the show more feel-good.”

Moreland ultimately won the episode but fell short during the Bonus Round, missing out on the $100,000 grand prize. However, her victory in the main game continues to spark conversations about whether the show’s rules are consistent—or need a modern update.

As one viewer summed it up: “We all love seeing people win, but the rules should be the same for everyone.”