Wheel of Fortune' Player Fails To Solve This Puzzle, Misses Out On $1 Million

Note: we are republishing this story which originally made the news in September 2024.

"Wheel of Fortune" has a reputation for delivering thrills—and heartbreak—and contestant Vivian experienced both in a single night. On Monday, Sept. 16, Vivian secured a major win on the popular game show, now hosted by Ryan Seacrest alongside longtime co-host Vanna White. However, a Bonus Round stumble cost her the chance to take home a jaw-dropping $1 million.

In a dramatic twist, Vivian landed on the $1 million wedge during the regular game, making it a potential prize for the Bonus Round. The stakes couldn’t have been higher as she approached the final puzzle with a mix of confidence and pressure.

For the Bonus Round, Vivian was given the default letters "R, S, T, L, N, E" and selected additional letters, even using her Wild Card to make an extra guess. The board revealed: "_ _ _ERING S _ ME HELP."

With only 10 seconds to solve the puzzle, Vivian made several guesses, including "ordering some help," "answering some help," and "finding some help." Unfortunately, none were correct. As the timer buzzed, the correct answer—"OFFERING SOME HELP"—appeared on the board.

The room fell silent as Seacrest revealed the $1 million card Vivian could have won, turning it toward the audience for a heartbreaking moment of realization. Vivian stood frozen, her mouth agape in disbelief.

"You were so close to that million dollars. You almost had it," Seacrest said with clear sympathy. Trying to comfort her, he asked, "Are you all right?"

Still processing her loss, Vivian managed to reply, "I'm OK."

Fans React to Vivian’s Heartbreaking Loss

The emotional moment quickly spread across social media, where fans flooded platforms like Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) with reactions ranging from sympathy to shock.

"I felt so awful for Vivian," one Instagram user wrote, while another lamented, "It’s a heartbreaking loss for one million dollars."

On X, reactions poured in. "That poor woman on Wheel of Fortune was so close to winning a million dollars," one user tweeted. Others were more critical, with one exclaiming, "AIN'T NO WAY SHE MISSED THAT EASY PUZZLE! Plus the prize was 1 MILLION DOLLARS!!!"

Some fans even critiqued Seacrest’s delivery of the news. "That ending of Wheel of Fortune, though. I’d never be able to function again after that," one user shared. "Also, someone needs to coach @RyanSeacrest on how to deliver bad news."

A Silver Lining

Despite missing the seven-figure prize, Vivian didn’t leave empty-handed. She walked away with $27,300 in winnings and a trip to Europe. While the million-dollar miss will sting for some time, her performance left fans cheering her resilience and positive attitude.

"Vivian, you were fantastic!" one supporter posted. "Keep your head up and don’t drop this."

For viewers, it was a reminder that "Wheel of Fortune" can be just as ruthless as it is rewarding.

Sources: AOL