Wheel Of Fortune' Fans Baffled Over Bizarre Puzzle That Left Contestants Upset

Note: we are republishing this story which originally made the news in March 2023.

In a high-stakes night on Wheel of Fortune’s special WWE week, pro wrestler Natalya and her partner Grant missed out on a Ford Bronco, and fans were left puzzled by the obscure solution they failed to guess: "Wide Boulevards."

The tournament pairs WWE superstars with regular contestants, culminating in a finale between the top three teams. Natalya and Grant earned a spot in Friday’s final after racking up $19,500, but their frustration was evident after falling short in the prize puzzle round.

The duo was tasked with solving a two-word puzzle in the "Places" category. They had selected additional letters—B, H, A, G, and D—but were left staring at the incomplete phrase: _ _ DE _ _ _ LE _ _ ARDS. While they managed to figure out “Wide,” they couldn’t piece together “Boulevards” in the 10-second time limit.

When the answer was revealed, Grant turned away in visible frustration, shading the solution with a sarcastic, “Wide Boulevards!? Oh, okay.”

Host Pat Sajak, 76, tried to console them, saying, “But listen, you're coming back tomorrow!” Fans wasted no time heading to social media to express their frustration with the puzzling challenge.

“WTF is 'wide boulevards'??” one viewer posted, capturing the sentiment shared by many. Another added, “Seriously? Wide boulevards??? Who even says that?”

The week-long WWE special has featured plenty of memorable moments. Earlier in the week, wrestler Big E advanced to the finals with his partner, charming audiences by playfully telling Vanna White he’d be “saving her kisses for later.” Meanwhile, Austin Theory sparked chatter for competing with his shirt completely unbuttoned. Both pairs, along with Natalya and Grant, will compete in Friday’s final showdown.

Unusual puzzle solutions are nothing new for Wheel of Fortune, but they’ve been drawing increasing criticism this season. Contestants and fans alike have called out seemingly random answers that cost players significant prizes.

For example, contestant Elizabeth Sanchez recently lost out on a Chevy after failing to guess “Candy Jar” in the bonus round. Sanchez told The U.S. Sun she found the puzzle’s fit for the category "Around the House" questionable, noting, “Who even has a candy jar at home? That sounds more like something you’d see in a store or a doctor’s office.”

Another contestant, Ben Tucker, made headlines after sarcastically criticizing a prize puzzle solution: "Taking a Quick Jog." He quipped, “Well, you see, I don’t consider jogging ‘Fun and Games.’”

From “Foamy Milk” to “A Peculiar Quirk,” recent puzzles have left audiences and players scratching their heads. As Natalya and Grant prepare for their final chance to claim victory, fans are hoping for fewer surprises and more solvable puzzles.

