The 'World's Most Beautiful Twins' Made Headlines In 2010 - Here's What They Look Like Now

Twin sisters Leah Rose and Ava Marie are taking the social media world by storm, amassing a massive following of 547,000 fans on Instagram. Since their mom, Jaqi, created their account in July last year, these adorable youngsters have captured the hearts of their dedicated followers.

But it's not just the public who are smitten with them. The stunning twins have caught the attention of the modeling industry as well. They have secured contracts with renowned children's clothing brands and magazines, and have even been signed by two prestigious modeling agencies.

Jaqi proudly shares that Leah and Ava have already completed an impressive six jobs in just one week. Despite their busy schedules, their mom insists that they are relishing every moment of their newfound career. In a heartfelt blog post on The Clements Twins, Jaqi expressed her excitement about the girls' passion for modeling.

Excitement filled the air as Jaqi shared her brilliant plan with the girls. She proposed the idea that alongside their dance classes and swim team practices, they could embark on a thrilling modeling adventure. To no one's surprise, Leah and Ava's eyes sparkled with anticipation, and they eagerly leaped up and down, brimming with enthusiasm. The spotlight was their natural habitat, and they relished every chance to showcase their dance routines to any audience that would lend an ear. Being the center of attention was their ultimate delight, fueling their passion for the limelight.

Jaqi believed that their seventh birthday, which fell on July 7, 2017, was the perfect time to sign them up with a modeling agency. Her decision was influenced not only by her belief in the lucky number seven but also by a strong gut feeling that this year would bring exciting opportunities for her talented daughters.

Even their brother, Chase Robert, has joined the family's modeling ventures. While his own following stands at an impressive 2,000, he has also been signed by the same esteemed agencies representing his sisters.

The world of child modeling has seen its fair share of rising stars, and one of the most notable examples is Thylane Blondeau, who was dubbed the "most beautiful girl in the world." Embarking on her modeling odyssey at the tender age of four, this French belle has blossomed into a 16-year-old fashion maven, capturing hearts with her captivating style.

As Leah Rose and Ava Marie continue to captivate their audience with their undeniable charm and beauty, it's clear that their star is on the rise. With their infectious enthusiasm and natural talent, the future looks incredibly promising for these young models and their supportive family.

