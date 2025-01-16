News Anchor Covering LA Fires Sparks Outrage After Viewers Spot Small Detail

ABC’s World News Tonight anchor David Muir is catching heat online for a fashion detail that some TV viewers couldn’t help but notice during his live coverage of the devastating wildfires sweeping through Los Angeles.

Muir, a Syracuse native, reported from California on the scene of the deadly fires that have forced thousands of residents to flee their homes. The flames, fueled by powerful winds, have already claimed at least five lives, according to the Associated Press. Landmarks such as the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the TCL Chinese Theatre, and the iconic Hollywood Bowl are reportedly at risk as the fires continue to spread.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

However, it wasn’t just the fires that had people talking. During a live broadcast on Wednesday, viewers spotted an unusual detail: two wooden clothespins appeared to be holding the back of Muir’s yellow, flame-retardant jacket in place.

The unexpected sight didn’t sit well with some social media users, including Los Angeles resident and reality TV personality Jack Osbourne, son of rock legend Ozzy Osbourne.

“Nice jacket, bro. Glad you look nice and svelte with those clothesline pegs while our city burns to the ground,” Osbourne captioned on X (formerly Twitter).

Others online criticized Muir, accusing him of prioritizing his appearance over the gravity of the situation he was covering. Some labeled the moment “pathetic” and “narcissistic,” questioning why a journalist would be concerned about how his coat fit while reporting on a tragedy.

But according to the New York Post, there’s a more practical explanation for the clothespins. The publication reported that using pins or clamps is a common trick in TV broadcasting to adjust clothing when there’s no time for tailoring.

A source familiar with the situation told Mediate that the pins were used to combat high winds during the live broadcast — and it wasn’t Muir’s request.

“This was 30 seconds before air. A producer came in to fix the coat in the wind,” the insider said. “This had nothing to do with David Muir asking for anything.”

The Los Angeles wildfires have been fueled by wind gusts nearing 100 mph, according to the Los Angeles Times. These dangerous conditions have caused the fires to spread rapidly through communities like Pacific Palisades, with over 130,000 residents under evacuation orders. As of Thursday, the fires had scorched approximately 42 square miles of land.

Muir later appeared on World News Tonight without the clothespins in follow-up segments, where the wind had calmed down.

Known for his polished and professional reporting style, Muir has been the anchor of ABC’s World News Tonight since 2014, taking over for Diane Sawyer. Under his leadership, the program has been the most-watched evening newscast for seven consecutive years.

Despite the online backlash, Muir’s career has been marked by his dedication to journalism. The Syracuse native often credits his Upstate New York roots for shaping his perspective.

“I’m no different from the intern in Syracuse who became the rookie reporter in Syracuse,” Muir told syracuse.com in 2016. “The sensibilities of having grown up in Upstate New York — the hopes, fears, and concerns of the people there — are reflected all over the country. That still drives me to this day.”

As wildfires continue to wreak havoc in California, Muir remains focused on delivering the news — clothespins or not.

Sources: Syracuse