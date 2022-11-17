Kim Kardashian Allegedly Loses 100,000 Followers After Revealing Photo Surfaces Online

Photo Credit: FameFlynet via Daily Mail

Note: we are republishing this story in light of recent reports that show more and more Americans’ attitudes toward cosmetic surgery are changing amid conversation about unhealthy beauty standards.

Kim Kardashian lost 100,000 followers after unflattering photos taken by the paparazzi surfaced online.

The photos showed Kim in a revealing bikini. She was in Mexico celebrating sister Kourtney Kardashian's birthday, the Daily Mail reported.

Several social media users believe that the paparazzi snaps of Kim, which show hints of cellulite on her bottom, are proof that the reality TV superstar not only underwent plastic surgery, but also digitally alters her Instagram photos.

"Kim you make me feel sick talking about your flawless body when you run to the plastic surgeon for everything," wrote one social media user, according to the Daily Mail. "There is nothing real about you."

"Your body is completely fake," wrote another.

Photo Credit: FameFlynet via Daily Mail

Kim later posted a photo to her Instagram account, wearing a white thong bikini and a crop top tee. She captioned the photo with one simple word: "Hey!"

Several fans stepped in to defend the reality TV star.

"I really don't understand why people are kicking a fuss and feeling 'deceived' because Kim gets her pictures airbrushed," wrote one Instagram user. "How do people not know that already lol? And so what if she has cellulite... its natural."

"Seen untouched pics of you on Wendy Williams ... have to say it was nice to see that u are not flawless with cellulite showing and thigh wrinkles... signs of a mom body," wrote another. "It made me realize that all of those moms out there trying to be u can really just be their own self. Thanks Kim!!"

"Haters gonna hate, i love that she showed her body like it really is, she's so beautiful and she has her flaws, like every other human being," another fan commented. "I would love to have a body like this after 2 babies.. Kim, you're gorgeous!"

"Girl, don't even worry about what anyone has to say about any pics that come out of you," commented another. "It's nice to see you're a real human being every once and a while. Us human girls appreciate it! And p.s. You're always [fire emoji]."

Kim appeared to be unfazed by the negative comments. She took to Twitter to remind her critics that all is well in the life of the Kardashians.

Oh and as for me you ask? ...I'm just sitting here on the beach with my flawless body," Kim tweeted.

Sources: Daily Mail