Kanye West Sparks Outrage For Wearing 'Offensive' T-Shirt At Fashion Show

Kanye West has had his share of controversy in the past, and his latest Paris Fashion Week appearance sparked outrage and backlash from attendees and netizens.

He arrived at the Yeezy's Season 9 collection show dressed in a t-shirt emblazoned with the Pope's face on the front and "White Lives Matter" on the back.

Some of the Yeezy collection models were wearing similar shirts, as was Candace Owens, the conservative influencer, author, and talk show host.

Following the show, Kanye spoke about his falling out with brands like Adidas and Gap, as well as Kim Kardashian’s 2016 robbery when she was in Paris.

In one photo, Kanye and Owens posed with their backs to the camera, showcasing the “White Lives Matter” message on their shirts.

"Kanye west making Black models wear ‘white lives matter’ shirts is a culmination of his anti blackness and his immersion in white supremacy ideologies and methods. Disgusting (sic)," one person commented.

A second wrote: "Kanye West decision to wear a ‘White Lives Matter’ shirt is disgusting, dangerous, and irresponsible. Some of y’all will rush to defend him. You should ask yourselves why (sic)."

"So the guy who thought slavery was a choice & the woman who said slave owners deserve reparations more than the slaves, wore matching White Lives Matter sweatshirts. Color me surprised… Kanye West & Candace Owens make Martin Luther King Jr. roll over in his grave (sic)," another person wrote.

"White Lives Matter” is considered a “racist” response to "Black Lives Matter" movement, which was triggered by the 2013 fatal shooting of Trayvon Martin.

