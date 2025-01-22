Skip to main content

Insider Confirms Singer Has Been Dropped From Super Bowl Halftime Consideration After Allegations Surface

Note: we are republishing this story which originally made the news in August 2023.

In a surprising turn of events, TheDailyMail.com reported that Lizzo has been axed from the potential lineup for The Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show.

Photo Credit: Today/Youtube

Photo Credit: Today/Youtube

Insiders from the National Football League (NFL) disclosed that recent allegations of sexual harassment and body-shaming have led to this abrupt decision.

A confidential source from within the NFL stated, "The notion of Lizzo being part of the Halftime festivities or performing the National Anthem is a non-starter due to the ongoing scandal," as reported by TheDailyMail.com.

While the official roster of performers is kept under wraps, betting odds from Covers.com currently favor artists like Miley Cyrus, Harry Styles, and Bad Bunny as potential headliners for the February 2024 spectacle.

Photo Credit: NFL

Photo Credit: NFL

Lizzo, at the age of 35, finds herself engulfed in controversy following accusations of body shaming and sexual harassment during her recent tour, "The Special Tour," raised by several backup dancers. Allegations in the lawsuit suggest that Lizzo orchestrated uncomfortable sexual scenarios, including instances where tour cast members were coerced into consuming bananas presented in explicit ways and touching nude performers.

Taking to Instagram to address the issue, Lizzo asserted, "There is nothing I take more seriously than the respect we deserve as women in the world." She rejected the victim or villain narrative, emphasizing her openness about sexuality and self-expression while refusing to let her actions be misconstrued.

Photo Credit: Wikimedia

Photo Credit: Wikimedia

A source within Lizzo's circle, characterizing her career as a "sinking ship," informed TheDailyMail.com that the star is rapidly exhausting her options.

"With an increasing number of individuals coming forward with accusations of extremely inappropriate acts, Lizzo, despite her considerable earnings, appears to be running out of time, and it remains uncertain if she can recover from this," commented the source. The insider highlighted the challenges Lizzo faces, where speaking out results in her statements being criticized, and staying silent leads to accusations of cowardice. At this juncture, the outlook for recovery seems bleak.

Photo Credit: Today/Youtube

Photo Credit: Today/Youtube

This recent development raises questions about the trajectory of Lizzo's career and the potential impact of ongoing controversies on her professional opportunities. Being dropped from consideration for a major event like The Super Bowl Halftime Show underscores the potential ramifications of such scandals on an artist's standing in the industry. As the fallout continues, Lizzo navigates a critical juncture in her career, grappling with the weight of public opinion and the uncertain future that lies ahead.

Sources: ABC3340

Popular Video

Related Articles

redhouse1
Society

Homeowners Reveal Unexpected Reason Why Their House Survived The Hawaii Fires

squirrel1
Society

Teens Find Creature Trapped Under Car, Left Stunned When Vet Discovers What It Really Is

sharon1
Celebrities

66-Year-Old Sharon Stone Turns Heads After Fans Spot Unexpected Detail In Bikini Photo

club
Society

Michigan Strip Club Faces Backlash From Residents Over 'Controversial' Sign

raccoon1
Society

People Stunned After Learning What Breed This Rescued Animal Is

hair1
Society

Bullies Make Fun Of 6 Sons' Long Hair, Made To Regret It After Tear-Jerking Truth Is Revealed

sausage1
Social

Wheel of Fortune' Puzzle Turns Heads Over Contestant's Answer

student1
Society

Georgia Teen Dies Shortly After Walking Across Graduation Stage