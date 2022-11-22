Skip to main content

Cindy Crawford's Son Faces Backlash Over Controversial Face Tattoo

Photo Credit: Topanga Margarita

Photo Credit: Topanga Margarita

Note: we are republishing this story, which originally made the news in March 2020, in light of recent reports that show more and more Americans’ attitudes toward body modification are changing amid conversation about unhealthy beauty standards.

After getting a tattoo on his face, model Presley Gerber received a handful of critics about the placement and the message of his face tattoo.

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber‘s 20-year-old son Presley Gerber decided to have the word "misunderstood" tattoed on his face. It was previously reported that Presley went to celebrity tattoo artist JonBoy to get permanently inked.

However, he did not expect that plenty of people will start questioning his decision after posting a photo on Instagram.

Are face tats becoming an in’ thing? Sweet Jesus. The only thing misunderstood is that tattoo. You just ruined your canvas,” one user commented on his photo.

“Are you really that misunderstood? Having all the money at your disposal is never a good thing in life. You must be so bored,” another user wrote.

In response to the hate comments he's receiving, Gerber directly addressed his haters by doing an Instagram Live.

“If I thought this was going to ruin my face or I didn’t want this, I wouldn’t have done it. I think that’s a pretty obvious thing,” he stated.

He also asked people to face him in person to give their critiques about his tattoo.

Photo Credit: Topanga Margarita

Photo Credit: Topanga Margarita

“It says misunderstood because that’s how I felt my entire life,” he emphasized.

Observably, Gerber turned increasingly disconcerted by the negative comments and questions as they flooded in on his Instagram Live.

“Look at these f—king haters out here,” he said. “F—k you if you don’t like it.” he intensely said.

In addition to his Instagram Live, Gerber also posted the following statement on his Instagram story.

“Most and a lot of people can get facelifts, change genders, lip injections, etc and it’s offensive to say anything in today’s day in [sic] age but I get a little face tattoo and now people love to hate me… Hmm?”

It was recently reported that this statement sparked another round of backlash for comparing his tattoo to being transgender.

Sources: Page Six

Popular Video

Related Articles

tattoo
Entertainment

Cindy Crawford's Son Faces Backlash Over Controversial Face Tattoo

bus driver
Society

Bus Driver Fired Over Facebook Post About Hungry Student Who Couldn't Afford School Lunch

License Plate Contains Secret Message (Photo) Promo Image
Society

California License Plate With ‘Secret Message’ Turns Heads Online

boy
Society

4-Year-Old Boy Stops Breathing, Dies Week After Common Activity Almost Every Kid Enjoys

nail
Entertainment

If You See A Man With A Painted Fingernail, Here's What It Means

husband
Society

Husband Plants 6000 Trees To Honor Deceased Wife, 15 Years Later Photos Reveal His True Motive

squatter
Society

Shameless Squatter Thinks Owner Won’t Be Able To Do Anything, Gets Rude Awakening

sheriff
Society

Student Punches Sheriff's Deputy In The Face, Deputy Fights Back With A Few Punches Of His Own