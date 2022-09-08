Celebrity Slammed For Sharing Video Of 7-Year-Old Daughter Firing Rifle, He Shuts Down Trolls In The Comments

Carey Hart, singer Pink’s husband and former professional motocross competitor, posted a video of their seven-year-old daughter Willow shooting a .22 rifle.

He captioned the post: "Haven't poked the parent police bear in a few days."

"Willz and I shooting the 22 rifle. She is getting pretty good. Can hit a 12 inch pie plate from 30 yards. Started her shooting at 3yrs old," he wrote. "For the record, non [sic] of us hunt, just enjoy shooting for sport. I'm raising the kids with the knowledge of fire arms, how to handle them, shoot them, store them, and avoid them in uneducated hands."

"#[K]nowledgeispower," the post concluded.

Wearing earmuffs, Willow is heard in the video asking her dad, "Can I go?"

Hart then tells her to fire when she’s ready, but she hesitates and asks, "Wait, is the safety on?" before firing the rifle.

Predictably, many people slammed Hart for letting his daughter shoot a gun, calling him an irresponsible father.

One person commented: "There is absolutely no reason why a three-year-old needs to be shooting a gun. It is just indoctrinating the toxic American culture that guns are somehow 'cool' and a 'hobby.'"

Hart responded: "That is your opinion. I never slam people for speaking their opinion. I enjoy debate and shedding light on subjects that are sensitive like this. Now when you disrespect my country or 'culture' I feel I have every right to get nasty."

"I think this is an extremely important topic of education," Hart later wrote, adding that he was looking into buying Willow a bow later in the year.

To another user who commented that Hart should be afraid of his daughter losing control of the weapon and mistakenly shooting him in the face, Hart retorted, "You're completely ignorant."

To others who criticized his decision, Hart shared his firm belief in upholding his Second Amendment rights.

