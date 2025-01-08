Simon Cowell Reveals His Last Wish Before He Dies In Interview

Simon Cowell, the mastermind behind some of the world’s most popular talent shows, has revealed that he has no interest in making a movie about his life—at least not anytime soon. The music mogul says he’d only consider it under one condition: if he were on his deathbed.

In a no-filter interview with The Sun’s Bizarre column, Cowell shared his brutally honest perspective on the idea of a biopic. "I always say the best movie you can make is the week before you die," he quipped. For Cowell, the timing has to be right—when there’s nothing left to lose.

"If you do it at that point," he explained, "you can tell all the stories about the people you hate and everything else, and who cares? You’ve got nothing to lose." His stance was crystal clear: "The only way I am going to make a movie is if I’m terminally ill."

The Secret to His TV Success? Casting the Right People

Cowell, known for creating TV juggernauts like The X Factor, Britain’s Got Talent, and America’s Got Talent, isn’t slowing down. His latest mission? Finding Britain’s next big boyband.

When asked about what makes a talent show thrive, Cowell didn’t hesitate. "Fundamentally, it’s about casting," he said. "Every great season really depends on who shows up."

It’s not just about talent, though. For Cowell, personality is key. "If the contestants are dull and lack personality, no amount of showbiz tricks or gimmicks will save the show," he said.

He believes charisma and audience connection are make-or-break factors in creating a star. "If someone is naturally good, has charisma, and people root for them, then you’ve got half a chance," Cowell explained.

His advice to those working behind the scenes is simple yet effective: "Just focus on the casting."

Why Cowell’s Approach Keeps Working

Cowell’s success formula isn’t just luck. It’s his ability to recognize and cultivate star power. He’s built a career on discovering talent that resonates with viewers, and he’s confident his approach will keep paying off.

"If the casting clicks, we have a real chance," he said with his signature confidence.

While a Simon Cowell biopic may be far off, one thing’s certain—his influence on the entertainment industry is undeniable. From launching careers to creating global TV hits, Cowell continues to shape the music and television landscape. And when the time for that tell-all film finally comes, you can bet it’ll be packed with the same honesty and boldness that Cowell brings to everything he does.

