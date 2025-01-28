She Refused To Have An Abortion At 17, Now 31 Years Later Her Son Is World Famous

Note: we are republishing this story which originally made the news in September 2012.

In a deeply personal interview, Pattie Mallette, Justin Bieber’s mother, opened up about the life-altering challenges she faced as a teenager, from surviving abuse to making the decision to keep her baby despite overwhelming pressure to choose otherwise.

Before becoming a mom, Mallette endured years of sexual abuse, a trauma she discusses candidly in her memoir, Nowhere But Up: The Story of Justin Bieber’s Mom. She revealed how the abuse left her grappling with feelings of shame and self-blame. “It’s something so many survivors experience,” Mallette shared. “You carry this shame and feel like there’s something inherently wrong with you. I definitely carried that burden.”

Her emotional pain culminated in a suicide attempt during her teenage years. Reflecting on that dark period, Mallette explained, “It was the result of years of abuse, coupled with depression and substance abuse. Drugs and alcohol only made things worse. It was a breaking point.”

At just 17, Mallette found herself pregnant with Justin. She faced significant pressure to terminate the pregnancy, but she stood firm in her decision to keep her baby. “I just recognized that I couldn’t go through with it,” Mallette told Gifford. “I didn’t know how I was going to manage, but I was determined to do my best. I had to give him a chance.”

That determination carried her through immense hardships as a young, single mother. When Justin was born, Mallette says the sound of his first cry was unforgettable. “I know it might sound strange, but his cry sounded like music,” she said with a smile. “It was like, ‘A hah, a hah,’ and I thought, ‘This is the most precious sound I’ve ever heard.’ I just wanted to hold him forever.”

Mallette’s journey from a troubled past to raising one of the world’s most famous pop stars is a story of resilience, faith, and unconditional love. Her decision to choose life, despite the odds, shaped not only her own path but also Justin’s incredible rise to stardom.

Her memoir dives deeper into the struggles and triumphs she experienced along the way, offering a raw and inspiring look at a mother’s love and determination. “I didn’t have all the answers,” Mallette admitted, “but I was committed to giving him the best life I could.”

Mallette’s story serves as a testament to overcoming adversity and finding purpose, even in the most challenging circumstances.

Sources: Today