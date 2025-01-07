Photo Of Paris Hilton With Her Baby Turns Heads After People Spot Small Detail

Note: we are republishing this story which originally made the news in October 2023.

Paris Hilton recently opened up about the heartbreak she's felt after facing criticism over a photo of her 8-month-old son, Phoenix Barron. In a heartfelt message on Instagram, the TV personality expressed her frustration, calling it “unacceptable” for anyone to target her child with cruel comments.

On October 19, Hilton, now 42, posted several photos of Phoenix, whom she shares with her husband Carter Reum, during the baby’s first visit to New York City. While the images should have marked a joyful milestone, they instead drew unexpected backlash, with some commenters making hurtful remarks about Phoenix’s appearance. A TikTok user even highlighted the negative reactions, which led Hilton to respond, assuring fans that her “angel is perfectly healthy” and that he “just has a large brain.”

In a follow-up post on her Instagram Story, Hilton delved deeper into her reaction to the comments. “Living life in the spotlight, comments are inevitable,” she said. “But targeting my child, or anyone’s child for that matter, is unacceptable.” Hilton’s message underscored the pain she felt from seeing her son at the center of such negativity.

“This breaks my heart more than words can express," she wrote. “I’ve worked hard to build a space filled with love, respect, and acceptance, and I expect that same level of respect in return.” As a new mother navigating life under constant public scrutiny, Hilton says she faces judgment no matter what she does.

“If I don’t post my baby, people assume I’m not a good mother. If I do, there are some who feel entitled to make cruel and hateful remarks,” Hilton explained. She described Phoenix as a “blessing” in her life, noting that he’s “perfectly healthy, adorable, and angelic.” She added, “I’ve dreamed of being a mom for as long as I can remember, and every day with him reminds me of what truly matters.”

Hilton concluded her message by urging people to show more kindness, especially when it comes to innocent children. “It’s hard to understand how anyone could target such innocence,” she shared. “I hope we can all treat each other with a little more empathy and compassion.”

Hilton and Reum welcomed Phoenix via surrogate on January 16, after tying the knot in 2021. She announced Phoenix’s arrival just days later with a close-up photo showing her holding his tiny hand, captioned, “You are already loved beyond words 💙.”

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Hilton revealed that she has strong family support, including from her parents, Kathy and Rick Hilton. “[My parents] are absolutely obsessed with him,” she said, adding that she regularly turns to her mom and her sister, Nicky Hilton, for parenting advice. “I feel incredibly lucky to be so close with my family and to have such a supportive group around us.”

As Hilton continues to embrace motherhood in the public eye, she remains focused on protecting her child and fostering a positive, loving environment for her family.

Sources: People