Photo of Ariana Grande At Golden Globes Sparks Concern After People Spot Small Detail

A recent photo of pop star Ariana Grande has sparked widespread concern over her strikingly thin appearance, with fans and medical experts raising alarms about her health. The image, reportedly taken in December during a fan screening of her upcoming film Wicked, shows the singer looking visibly thinner than in previous months — prompting speculation and worry across social media.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Grande, 30, has noticeably slimmed down in recent years, a change she has attributed to her vegan lifestyle. However, some health professionals say her current appearance suggests a more serious issue.

Dr. Sue Decotiis, a New York-based weight loss expert, commented on Grande’s appearance in the photo, highlighting her visible ribs and protruding collarbone. "It looks like she’s lost a substantial amount of weight," Dr. Decotiis told DailyMail.com. "Her eyes appear more prominent, which can be a sign of drastic weight loss or even thyroid disease."

Dr. Decotiis speculated that Grande could be suffering from hypothyroidism, a condition in which the thyroid gland doesn’t produce enough hormones to regulate the body’s metabolism. Symptoms of the disorder can include unintentional weight loss, fatigue, and fertility issues.

“My primary concern would be bone density loss,” Dr. Decotiis warned. "Women who lose too much weight can experience dangerously low estrogen levels, potentially leading to missed periods, fertility problems, and a higher risk of injury."

This isn’t the first time Grande’s appearance has been the subject of public debate. The Thank U, Next singer has faced scrutiny over her weight since her early days as a Nickelodeon star, but concerns have intensified in recent months after she appeared noticeably thinner during promotions for Wicked.

Fans have flooded social media with messages expressing concern about her health, with some speculating that she may be taking Ozempic, a weight-loss medication that’s become a Hollywood trend.

Recent appearances, including at the Golden Globes, have only fueled the speculation, with fans pointing out her more pronounced ribs and sharp cheekbones. “Her upper body looks child-like,” said Dr. Decotiis. “Her gaunt appearance is consistent with someone who is significantly underweight.”

While some blame her vegan diet for the weight loss, Dr. Decotiis isn’t a fan of plant-based diets for patients who need to maintain muscle and bone mass. "A vegan diet often lacking of enough protein, which is essential for overall health," she clarified. “Without proper nutrients, your hormones, bones, muscles, and even your heart can be negatively impacted.”

Grande has previously been open about her struggles with anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which intensified after the tragic bombing at her 2017 Manchester Arena concert that claimed 22 lives. She has described living with severe anxiety after the attack, admitting that it significantly affected her well-being.

“Some people turn to food for comfort during times of stress,” Dr. Decotiis explained. “Others, like Grande, may experience a loss of appetite as an outcome of anxiety or PTSD. For some, controlling food intake becomes the only way to feel a sense of control.”

Grande has not publicly admitted to having an eating disorder but has called for less scrutiny of women’s bodies. Speaking on the Las Culturistas podcast in November, the singer slammed public speculation about her health. "People think they know what’s going on with my body," Grande said. "It’s invasive, triggering, and wrong. This constant guessing game about women’s bodies is toxic and unhealthy."

While the pop star has made it clear she wants privacy regarding her health, concern from fans and experts continues to grow. Many hope that Grande’s openness will help shift the conversation toward compassion and away from speculation.

Sources: Daily Mail