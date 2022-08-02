Miley Cyrus Leaves Some People Speechless With Latest Nude Photos

Note: we are republishing this story in light of recent reports that show more and more women around the country are challenging what it means for women’s style to be “inappropriate” and fighting back against “conservative” dress codes.

Just when it seemed like Miley Cyrus had traded in her signature bright-colored, sparkly revealing garb in exchange for more conservative fare, she showed that she hasn't entirely given up her old ways and stirred up new controversy by posing completely nude for a photoshoot.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The 24-year-old teamed up with esteemed photographer David LaChapelle for "Lost + Found," a book he is working on that will show a collection of his photographs, according to The Daily Mail.

LaChapelle's publication also reportedly includes images of Britney Spears, Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston, David Bowie, Kendall Jenner and other famous faces.

A photo of the "Malibu" singer, naked in jail cell, on her knees and reaching toward the window, will grace the cover.

The dreary image featuring an unkempt Cyrus with dirty feet and a look of despair is not the only look that LaChapelle captured, however.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Providing stark contrast to the cover photo is another with the same jail cell as a backdrop, but this time, Cyrus floats in the air with a butterfly wings, wearing nothing but a nude-colored, see-through bodysuit topped with shimmering crystal to partially obscure what would otherwise be full-frontal nudity.

Wearing bright, bold blue eyeshadow and heavy pink blush and framed by pink flowers, Cyrus resembles a glamorous, tattooed deity.

Though a departure from her comparatively more modest, t-shirt and cowboy boot-clad look, this is far from the first time that the "Free the Nipple" advocate has shared topless photos, notes Huffington Post -- she has been doing so since 2014.

Nonetheless, Cyrus said that she has largely moved on from her 2013 "Bangerz" era party music.

"Naturally, people evolve and for me, music is necessary for a very different reason every year," she explained in an interview with BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge. "Every year we're experiencing something new. ... With Bangerz in 2013, it was freedom. The message is so different for where we're at politically and socially. So I think that's driven my music."

Cyrus said that mentally, she has already moved past her latest album and is working on a next one -- but first she wants to take a break and "chill with the dogs, hang with the pigs" at home while she writes her next collection of material.

"I've been trying to make my music very hopeful in expressing how great this country's potential is and how great it really is except for the minority, which is the haters," she said. "If people can accept a new way of thinking, that will be what our country needs the most. And that's what I want for my music. It's a new way of thinking for myself also."

Sources: Daily Mail, Huffington Post BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge/YouTube