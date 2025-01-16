Meghan Markle Sparks Controversy After People Spot Small Detail On Instagram Post

Meghan Markle's return to social media after a four-year hiatus has certainly turned heads, but it’s not just the content that has people talking. The Duchess of Sussex's highly anticipated comeback post raised eyebrows for a number of reasons, particularly the conspicuous decision to disable comments on her Instagram.

On January 1, Meghan made her social media return with a heartfelt video of herself running barefoot along the beach, writing the number “2025” in the sand. The post has sparked a wide range of reactions from royal watchers, with many speculating on the meaning of the numbers. Some believe it's a subtle message about her future plans, perhaps hinting at a possible separation from her family, while others insist it’s simply a New Year's greeting.

Despite the attention on the post itself, one detail stood out: the comments section was completely turned off. This decision comes just over a year after Meghan set up a new Instagram account under the handle @meghan. The absence of an interactive space for followers has fueled criticism, with many pointing out the apparent contradiction between the desire to "connect" with fans and the decision to limit engagement.

One Twitter user couldn’t help but comment on the irony, writing, “Connect with fans? She disabled the comments.” Another added, “What’s the point of posting if you’re not going to engage with your followers?” These responses come as part of a broader conversation around Meghan and Harry's public image, which has often been marked by their efforts to distance themselves from negative press.

However, others have come to Meghan's defense, suggesting that disabling comments might be a strategy to protect her mental health from the toxic trolling that has plagued her in the past. Meghan has spoken out in the past about the overwhelming online harassment she faced, claiming in 2020 that she was “the most trolled person in the entire world” in 2019. She described the experience as "almost unsurvivable," noting the mental and emotional toll it took on her.

“It’s so big, what was able to be manufactured and churned out,” she said, speaking on the Teenage Therapy podcast. “You can't imagine how that feels. I don’t care if you’re 15 or 25, if people are saying things about you that aren’t true, what that does to your mental and emotional health is so damaging.”

Given that history, it’s not surprising that some of Meghan's supporters have applauded her decision to turn off the comments. One user on X (formerly Twitter) expressed relief, writing, “Thank goodness she’s keeping comments off,” while another added, “I’m glad she turned off those comments for peace of mind.”

The backlash from critics seems to be more about the optics of Meghan’s decision rather than the reasoning behind it. As the Duchess continues to navigate the public spotlight, it’s clear that every move she makes — whether on social media or in public — will be scrutinized from every angle. While some feel her social media presence is a way to reassert control over her narrative, others view it as an opportunity for a fresh start. Regardless, one thing is clear: Meghan’s return to Instagram is sure to keep royal fans and critics alike talking for some time.

