Kim Kardashian Loses 150,000 Followers After Sharing This Photo Of Melania Trump

Kim Kardashian is facing backlash after posting a photo of First Lady Melania Trump on Instagram, prompting a noticeable dip in her follower count.

The 44-year-old SKIMS founder, known for her massive social media presence, reportedly lost nearly 150,000 followers after sharing the image of Melania on her Instagram story. The photo, which featured the former first lady dressed in a sophisticated black suit by Adam Lippes and a matching hat by Eric Javits at Donald Trump’s 2017 inauguration, sparked heated reactions online.

Socially Powerful, an influencer marketing agency, revealed that Kardashian’s Instagram follower count dropped by 144,963, leaving her with 358 million followers. She also experienced a loss of 9,553 followers on X (formerly Twitter), where she maintains a following of 75.1 million.

Kardashian has not publicly revealed her political stance regarding the 2024 presidential election, which saw Trump defeat Kamala Harris. However, her association with prominent Trump supporters, including Elon Musk and Ivanka Trump, has led to speculation about her allegiances.

The photo of Melania quickly went viral, igniting a wave of criticism and debate on social media. One user said, “Kim Kardashian posted a photo of Melania Trump? It’s clear where her loyalties lie.” Others added, “She’s been waiting to let this out!” and “We knew this was coming.”

While many criticized Kardashian for the post, some praised her choice, with one fan writing, “Kim has great taste. Melania looked stunning.” Another user added, “Congrats on coming out of the closet, but we already knew.”

Kardashian’s connection to Donald Trump isn’t new. In 2018, she visited the White House to advocate for criminal justice reform and the release of nonviolent offenders. However, in 2020, she appeared to support the Democratic ticket, sharing a photo of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris with blue heart emojis after their victory over Trump.

The controversy also revived past claims from ABC News reporter Jonathan Karl’s book Tired of Winning: Donald Trump and the End of the Grand Old Party. The book alleged that Trump had asked Kardashian to use her celebrity status to bring football players to the White House in exchange for granting clemency to prisoners. Trump denied the claims, calling Karl a “failed reporter” and labeling Kardashian “the world’s most overrated celebrity” on Truth Social.

Despite the political firestorm, Kardashian continued promoting her SKIMS brand, showcasing her latest Valentine’s Day collection. The collection includes a variety of intimates, loungewear, and clothing, which Kardashian modeled in a series of Instagram stories.

For Kim Kardashian, this latest controversy underscores how even a single post can trigger intense reactions and spark larger debates about celebrity influence and political leanings.

Sources: Daily Mail