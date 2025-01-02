Skip to main content

Kelly Ripa Shamed Online After Husband Shares 'Inappropriate' Vacation Photo

Note: we are republishing this story which originally made the news in March 2018.

Kelly Ripa turned heads when her husband, Mark Consuelos, shared a photo of her in a bikini during their tropical getaway. The Instagram post, featuring Ripa in a sun hat and two-piece swimsuit, drew plenty of admiration from fans but also sparked criticism from internet trolls.

Consuelos, who captioned the post “The sexy one,” was clearly proud of his wife, but not everyone on social media was so supportive. Some users took issue with Ripa’s choice to wear a bikini at 47, suggesting she should “cover up.”

Photo Credit: instasuelos/Instagram

Photo Credit: instasuelos/Instagram

One commenter wrote, “Kelly’s gorgeous, but isn’t there a point where you have to think about age-appropriate clothing? Just because you can pull off a bikini doesn’t mean you should.”

Another critic claimed the post was proof that “fame has gone to her head,” adding, “Not the sweet Kelly she was when she started with Regis.”

Despite the negativity, Ripa’s fans were quick to come to her defense. Many praised her confidence and called out the judgmental comments.

Photo Credit: instasuelos/Instagram

Photo Credit: instasuelos/Instagram

One fan urged an end to the criticism, saying, “Women judging other women needs to stop”. “Kelly looks amazing, and no one should be shamed for embracing their body, no matter their age.”

Another supporter commented directly to Consuelos, saying, “The ones calling your wife ‘too old’ or criticizing her body are just projecting their own insecurities. Let them deal with their issues while you keep celebrating your love.”

Consuelos wasn’t deterred by the backlash. He doubled down by sharing more photos of Ripa on his Instagram Story, captioning one with a bold “Yep.”

Photo Credit: instasuelos/Instagram

Photo Credit: instasuelos/Instagram

This isn’t the first time the couple has faced criticism online. Back in March, Ripa shared a throwback photo from 2008 of her and Consuelos dressed to the nines. While many fans loved the nostalgic post, one troll took a jab at Consuelos, saying, “Too bad he’s short and tries to look taller. It just looks silly. Be who you are.”

Consuelos didn’t let the comment slide, responding with humor, “Please, tell me how I can try to look taller. I’m all ears.” Ripa joined in with a cheeky reply, adding, “He’s tall where it counts, babe.”

Photo Credit: instasuelos/Instagram

Photo Credit: instasuelos/Instagram

Married for over 20 years, Ripa and Consuelos have built a strong relationship, raising three children—Michael, 20, Lola, 16, and Joaquin, 15. Their playful banter and ability to handle critics with humor and grace prove they’re unfazed by the noise.

For Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, love and confidence remain the best response to the haters.

Sources: Page Six

Popular Video

Related Articles

fox1
Society

Man Finds 5 'Puppies' Under Old Mattress, Week Later He Realizes What They Really Are

trees1
Society

If You Spot A Tree Painted White, Here's What It Means

385053990-708148168010882-5445811390196502611-n-copy
Society

Teen Boy Divides Internet Over Prom Outfit, Some Say It's 'Stunning' While Others Call It 'Vile'

barron1
Politics

Unseen Photo of Barron Trump Resembling A Young Donald Trump Turns Heads

dale1
Society

Off-Duty Officer Confronts Gang Of Thieves, Ends In Tragedy

kourtney1
Society

Kardashian Sister Comes Out As 'Autosexual' - Here’s What It Means

trans1
Society

Transgender Woman Sparks Outrage After Explaining Why She Can't Date Men

note
Society

Strangers Slap 'Nasty' Note Down On The Table While Family Is Halfway Through Dinner