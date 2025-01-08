John Travolta's Daughter Called 'Chubby' When She Was Little, But Here's How She Looks Now

Note: we are republishing this story which originally made the news in November 2024.

The Travolta legacy is alive and well, and it’s shining through the next generation. John Travolta’s daughter, Ella Bleu Travolta, is making waves in both the music and film industries, proving that talent truly runs in the family.

From starring alongside her famous father on the big screen to launching her music career with her debut EP, Colors of Love, Ella Bleu is stepping into the spotlight — and she’s already got a devoted fan in John himself, who co-produced her latest project.

"He's amazing and super protective because he's been in this industry forever," Ella shared during a recent appearance on the TODAY show. She also hinted at a dream collaboration with her dad, saying she'd love to record a Christmas duet with him someday.

Here’s what you need to know about John Travolta’s multi-talented daughter, who’s carving her own path while honoring her family’s legacy.

Born to Shine: Ella Bleu’s Family Roots

Ella Bleu Travolta was born on April 3, 2000, to Hollywood power couple John Travolta and Kelly Preston. As the middle child in the Travolta family, Ella grew up surrounded by love and creativity.

Her late mother, Kelly, once shared a heartfelt tribute to her daughter, calling her "the sweetest girl in the world" in a touching Instagram post. John echoed those sentiments, telling People magazine in 2019, “She’s gracious, generous, poised, and graceful. I don’t take any credit for it other than adoring her.”

Ella has two brothers: her late older brother, Jett, and younger brother, Benjamin.

A Family Affair: Ella’s Acting Debut

Ella Bleu’s first big-screen appearance came in 2009 with Disney’s Old Dogs, where she acted alongside both of her parents. Interestingly, the idea for her acting debut came from John himself when Ella was just five years old.

Initially hesitant, she later decided she was ready, and John wasted no time securing her a role. Even Kelly Preston joined the project to make it a true family affair.

"That was, without a doubt, the most enjoyable filming experience of my life," Kelly shared at the time.

Ella has since starred with her father in The Poison Rose and took on her first leading role in Get Lost, a modern twist on Alice in Wonderland.

A New Chapter: Ella Bleu’s Music Journey

During the pandemic, Ella Bleu found a new creative outlet: songwriting. Her father, who’s no stranger to the music world, encouraged her to pursue it further.

"He encouraged me to complete the songs and get them recorded," Ella shared with People.

Her debut singles, “Dizzy” and “Little Bird,” have since earned her praise, with her EP Colors of Love showcasing her soulful voice and heartfelt lyrics.

The track "Little Bird" holds special significance, as it’s a tribute to her late mother, Kelly Preston. The music video features touching family moments, making it a deeply personal project.

Honoring Her Late Brother and Mother

Ella Bleu has faced significant loss in her life, including the tragic death of her older brother, Jett, in 2009, and her mother’s passing in 2020 after a battle with breast cancer.

Each year, she honors their memories through heartfelt social media posts. For her brother’s birthday, she shares childhood photos and loving tributes. On Mother's Day and Kelly’s birthday, she posts touching messages to keep her mother’s legacy alive.

“Little Bird” was her way of sending a message to her mom, Ella explained on TODAY.

"It was a message from a baby bird to its mama, and a reminder to always trust your own instincts," she explained.

Father-Daughter Bond: John Travolta’s Best Advice

When it comes to career advice, Ella has her father to thank for his guidance and support. But John doesn’t just tell her what to do — he encourages her to think independently.

"He’s my greatest cheerleader, and I’m his biggest supporter," Ella shared with Parade.

She added that John’s advice is always thoughtful, but he leaves the final decision to her.

"He constantly pushes me to trust my own judgment," she said.

With her star on the rise, Ella Bleu Travolta is proving that she’s more than just John Travolta’s daughter — she’s a talent to watch in her own right.

