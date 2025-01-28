Ivanka Trump's Outfit At Presidential Inaugural Ball Sparks Controversy

First Daughter Ivanka Trump stirred up a storm of controversy on social media after stepping onto the dancefloor at the presidential inaugural ball on January 20, 2025, in a gown inspired by the late actress and humanitarian Audrey Hepburn. The custom-designed Givenchy dress paid homage to Hepburn’s iconic look from the 1954 Oscar-winning film Sabrina—but not everyone was a fan of the tribute.

Trump, 43, donned a floor-length white gown adorned with black floral embellishments and a flowing train, accessorizing the outfit with a diamond necklace, black gloves, and stiletto heels. Her look mirrored Hepburn’s legendary dress, designed by Givenchy, except for a few differences: Hepburn paired her gown with white gloves and opted for a simpler, necklace-free style.

“Audrey Hepburn has always been a source of inspiration for Ivanka,” a White House representative shared. “She considers it an honor to pay tribute to such a timeless figure and is thankful to the Givenchy team for creating this vision.”

Social Media Reactions Turn Sour

While the look was meant as a nod to the golden age of Hollywood elegance, it sparked a wave of criticism online. Many commenters took issue with Trump’s decision, saying it clashed with Hepburn’s legacy as a champion for human rights.

One Instagram user wrote, “Audrey Hepburn was a humanitarian who fought for change. This feels so out of touch.” Another added, “This is like wearing Marilyn Monroe’s dress, but worse. Audrey’s legacy isn’t about fashion—it’s about her impact on the world.”

Some fans defended the First Daughter, suggesting the tribute reflected Hepburn’s timeless elegance. “Audrey wasn’t materialistic,” one person noted, “and she probably wouldn’t want her legacy reduced to a single dress.”

A Family Connection to Hepburn

Amid the backlash, Hepburn’s son, Sean Hepburn Ferrer, weighed in, offering a nuanced perspective. “It’s no wonder that growing up in a family where our mother was a household name, she [Ivanka] would get inspiration from her,” Ferrer said. “For such an occasion—on the 32nd anniversary of my mother’s passing and Martin Luther King Jr. Day—it’s an interesting mix of emotions. What a cocktail.”

The Legacy of Hepburn’s Iconic Gown

The original Sabrina gown holds a storied place in fashion history. It was discovered among Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds’ possessions and auctioned in 2017 for an estimated $80,000 to $120,000.

Audrey Hepburn’s legacy, however, extends far beyond her style. As a UNICEF goodwill ambassador from 1988 to 1993, she dedicated her life to helping children in need across the globe. “I can swear to what UNICEF means to children,” Hepburn once said. “I was among those who received food and medical relief after World War II.”

Hepburn passed away in 1993 at the age of 62 from colon cancer, leaving behind a legacy defined by compassion, grace, and enduring philanthropy.

Ivanka Trump’s tribute may have reignited Hepburn’s memory, but it also sparked a reminder of the values the actress stood for, and the debate continues over whether fashion alone can honor such a legacy.

