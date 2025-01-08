Skip to main content

Harry and Meghan Turn Heads After People Spot 'Hidden Detail' In Family Photo

Royal fans have been abuzz over a heartwarming detail in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's recent family photo that has quickly gone viral. For those who follow the royal family closely, it's a rare treat to catch a glimpse of the Sussex children, six-year-old Prince Archie and three-year-old Princess Lilibet, who usually stay out of the public eye.

Harry and Meghan are fiercely protective of their children's privacy and strive to give them a life outside the glare of the royal spotlight. However, the couple occasionally shares small moments with fans, offering a sneak peek into the lives of their two young children, who are currently sixth and seventh in line to the throne.

In their 2024 Christmas card, the couple shared a sweet, candid photo of their children running into their arms. Though the children's faces are obscured in the picture—Meghan and Harry are facing the camera while the children run towards them—eagle-eyed royal fans noticed something that tugged at their heartstrings. Both Archie and Lilibet appear to have inherited a distinctive feature from their late grandmother, Princess Diana: their red hair.

While Harry is well-known for his red hair, Princess Diana also sported a striking head of wavy red locks during her childhood—a trait that now appears to be carried on in Lilibet. The resemblance hasn't gone unnoticed, and royal watchers were quick to express their joy over the genetic connection to Diana. One fan took to social media, saying, "Meghan is surrounded by her ginger children and ginger husband!" Princess Diana's genes don’t play!" Another wrote, "Every time we see them, Harry and his family look more and more like the Spencers. Princess Diana really made sure her genes lived on!"

A third fan shared their thoughts, saying, "Look at those Spencer ginger genes! Princess Diana would have been so proud to see them, and I’m sure she’s watching over them now."

Prince Harry himself has spoken about the striking resemblance between his children and his late mother. In the couple's Netflix documentary, he noted that he sees a lot of his mother in Lilibet, especially in her blue eyes and golden-red hair. He also acknowledged the strength of the "ginger gene" during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, humorously emphasizing that the Spencer gene is incredibly strong.

Harry also admitted that when he first started dating Meghan, he didn’t think their children would inherit his red hair. He admitted, "I truly believed the ginger gene wouldn’t prevail over my wife’s genes." "But, I was wrong."

