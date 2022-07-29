Fans Speculate Whether Taylor Swift Got Breast Implants After New Photos Surface

Note: we are republishing this story in light of recent reports that show more and more Americans’ attitudes toward cosmetic surgery are changing amid conversation about unhealthy beauty standards.

Just a year after displaying a flat figure at the Billboard Music Awards, Taylor Swift was photographed with a bustier figure while out with new boyfriend Tom Hiddleston.

Swift’s bigger chest has sparked rumors of plastic surgery since ending her relationship with DJ Calvin Harris and starting to date Hiddleston. Fans speculated about the 26-year-old singer on Twitter.

"I think Taylor Swift got a boob job before the Red album came out and then again during the transition from Calvin to Tom," one fan wrote, according to Daily Mail.

"Is Taylor Swift pregnant or did she just get massive implants?" another asked.

Mark Norfolk, clinical director at Transform, told Daily Mail that he believes Swift had surgery.

“Looking at the recent images of Taylor Swift, it does appear as though she has had a surgical breast augmentation,” Norfolk said.

“She seems to have had modest sized implants to keep the size of her breasts in line with her slender and boyish figure. Many patients we see here don’t want anyone to notice that they’ve had their breasts done and opt for smaller sized implants. Her implants have most likely been placed sub-muscular – this placement technique is used on patients who want a natural result but don’t have a lot of existing breast fat for the surgeon to work with. She looks great and has a very natural result.”

Despite the doctor’s belief that Swift had breast implant surgery, a source told E! News that the rumors are completely false. Swift, the source said, “likes the fact that she can go bra-less and have them still be perky” and “always liked her breasts.”

E! News commenters weren’t so sure that Swift’s breasts were completely natural.

“She was wearing a pink bra with soft memory foam inserts under the red top, it is visible in a couple pictures," one reader commented. "She's hiding her nipples. If you look at the Nashville show after pictures you can see them riding out."

“Of course she did, and they look terrible, one is square,” another wrote.

Many Daily Mail readers agreed that there was some change to Swift's figure.

“No need to speculate," one reader wrote. "It is glaringly obvious that she has implants. They're too big and don't look natural. Women with super slim frames rarely have natural breasts of that size. Kate Hudson and Cameron Diaz also have implants, but they were a little more subtle about it."

“It was her decision and the doc did a great job," another added. "She was fine before but also looks fine after. And it seems we still are boob fixated because here's another article about them."