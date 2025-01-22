Elon Musk’s Gesture At Rally Sparks Outrage After Viewers Notice Unexpected Detail

Tech mogul Elon Musk found himself at the center of a heated debate after a hand gesture he made during an event at Capitol One Arena went viral. Musk, speaking at the event Monday, extended his arm in a vigorous salute while addressing the crowd with the words, “My heart goes out to you.” The moment quickly ignited a storm on social media, with critics drawing comparisons to a Nazi salute.

Democratic Rep. Jerry Nadler took to X (formerly Twitter), expressing outrage: “I never imagined seeing what appears to be a ‘Heil Hitler’ salute behind the Presidential seal. This detestable gesture has no place in our society and belongs in the darkest chapters of human history.”

The group "Republicans Against Trump," which boasts nearly 800,000 followers on Musk’s platform, also weighed in, sharing a clip of the gesture and questioning, “Wait, did Musk just do a Nazi salute?”

Foreign media didn’t hold back either. Israeli outlet Haaretz published an article titled “Elon Musk Appears to Make Fascist Salute at Trump Inauguration Rally,” further amplifying the international reaction.

Musk, who has over 215 million followers on X, has yet to address the controversy directly. His team at the so-called Department of Government Efficiency also declined to comment on the uproar. However, Musk did share clips of his remarks from the event, sidestepping the gesture that has become the focus of criticism.

The Anti-Defamation League offered a more tempered viewpoint, stating, “It seems that [Musk] made an awkward gesture in a moment of enthusiasm, not a Nazi salute. But again, we appreciate that people are on edge.”

Meanwhile, conservative voices brushed off the criticism, suggesting the gesture was simply another example of Musk’s sometimes unconventional on-stage behavior. The billionaire has previously drawn attention for his animated movements, including the infamous "dark MAGA jump" at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania.

During his remarks, Musk championed Trump’s leadership, promising "safe cities, secure borders, sensible spending — basic stuff.” His comments also veered into his signature futuristic aspirations, adding, “And we’re going to take DOGE to Mars. Imagine how inspiring it will be to see American astronauts plant the flag on another planet!”

The crowd erupted into cheers, chanting “Elon, Elon, Elon” mid-speech. Musk responded with gratitude, saying, “I love you guys. And let me tell you, I’m going to work my ass off for you guys.”

Despite the backlash, Musk’s supporters rallied behind him, dismissing the accusations as overblown. Whether intentional or misunderstood, the moment has sparked intense debate, ensuring Musk remains a polarizing figure in both politics and tech.

