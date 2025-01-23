Elon Musk Stuns Internet After People Notice Small Detail In This Photo With Trump

Elon Musk’s unconventional approach to life has always caught the public’s attention, but a recent photo has sparked a new wave of debate over his eating habits. Known for shattering norms, the billionaire tech mogul’s odd eating technique has sent the internet into a frenzy, and some are questioning his approach to something as simple as French fries.

Musk, who is currently the richest man in the world with a net worth of $315.7 billion according to Forbes, has always had a knack for defying expectations. The 53-year-old entrepreneur, who also happens to hail from a wealthy family with his father owning a gem mine in South Africa, has used his eccentricities to fuel his rise. In fact, nine out of the top 10 wealthiest people on Earth come from the U.S., with Oracle founder Larry Ellison sitting at second with $233.2 billion. But Musk's wealth is not just about his fortune; it’s also about his ability to break the mold.

In a more recent turn of events, President-Elect Donald Trump tapped Musk to lead a new initiative called the Department of Government Efficiency, alongside entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy. The department aims to "dismantle Government Bureaucracy" and "slash excess regulations." Trump’s announcement of Musk’s new role included a tongue-in-cheek reference to the popular "DOGE" meme and cryptocurrency, with the department’s acronym bearing resemblance to "DOGE."

However, it’s not Musk’s new government role that’s getting all the attention this time—it's a seemingly mundane moment captured during a meal that has become the subject of online mockery. A photo surfaced showing Musk, Trump, health secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and Trump Jr. dining together on a private plane. What caught everyone’s eye wasn’t the political figures in the photo, but Musk’s unconventional method of consuming McDonald's fries.

Instead of dipping each fry individually in ketchup, Musk poured the condiment directly onto the pile of fries in his carton. While some may see this as a quirky choice, others on social media were quick to slam Musk for what they considered an odd and chaotic way of eating.

"Elon putting ketchup straight into the box—psycho behavior," one commenter tweeted. Another person said, "Elon, that’s not how you put ketchup on French fries, wtf is wrong with you?" And yet another chimed in with, "This photo has revealed that Elon Musk is one of those psychopaths who puts ketchup on the fries instead of dipping them."

While some may consider Musk’s approach to be an act of efficiency, given his new role heading the department, others remain baffled by his preference for ketchup-covered fries. Whether it’s a genuine preference or just another example of Musk’s eccentric behavior, his unconventional ways continue to spark conversation—and not just about his business ventures.

