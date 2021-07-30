Britney Spears Turns Heads After Posting 'Topless' Photo On Instagram

Photo Credit: Instagram/Britney Spears

Britney Spears posted a new Instagram pic, in which the star’s white top could be seen on the floor, with her hands covering her bare chest.

On Friday, the 39-year-old posted the picture of herself clad in a pair of ripped denim shorts and a bare torso.

She captioned the post with an emoji of a potted plant.

"BRITNEYYYYYYYYYYY," Tinashe commented on the pic.

Photo Credit: Instagram/Britney Spears

The post comes just two weeks after Spears slammed the "haters" who criticized the topless photo which showed the star posing with her back and neck facing the camera.

Several commenters highlighted the fact that her tattoos seemed to be missing from the picture, and questioned if it was actually Spears in the photo.

She responded: "Ok so ... I edited out my tattoo on my neck cause I wanted to see what it would look like clean … and yeah I like it better so while you guys are talking behind my back go ahead and kiss my ass haters 😘!!!!!"

Photo Credit: Instagram/Britney Spears

Her response was accompanied by a graphic reading: "While you're talking behind my back feel free to bend down and kiss my ass."

She has been readily responding to her detractors as her conservatorship battle rages on.

A source told PEOPLE that Spears, who was allowed to hire a new attorney earlier in the month, was "doing well and staying focused" and that she feels "like she finally has a voice."

Photo Credit: Instagram/Britney Spears

The source stated: "She is very involved and aware of all the conservatorship developments. She feels like things are moving in the right direction. She feels like she finally has a voice."

"She is beyond grateful for all the support. She is also very hopeful that there will be huge changes," the source added.

The singer was also granted permission within her conservatorship to drive again, with a source stating: "Britney is very happy the conservatorship is now allowing her to drive. She is ecstatic and beyond grateful for all the help she is receiving right now."

Sources: People

