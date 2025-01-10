66-Year-Old Sharon Stone Turns Heads After Fans Spot Unexpected Detail In Bikini Photo

Note: we are republishing this story which originally made the news in May 2023

Hollywood icon Sharon Stone is proving once again that age is just a number. On Wednesday, the 65-year-old actress turned heads on Instagram with a stunning mirror selfie in a green Dolce & Gabbana bikini that showcased her incredibly toned figure.

Stone, who is known for her timeless beauty and fit physique, posed in the chic swimwear while standing in her stylish Beverly Hills home. The leopard-print bikini highlighted her tiny waist, sculpted legs, and enviable curves, leaving fans in awe. She accessorized with classic black Ray-Ban sunglasses and a swipe of bold red lipstick, adding a touch of glamour to the casual snapshot.

The "Casino" star showed off her knack for multitasking, expertly capturing both her toned abs and pert backside in a single frame. In the background, an artistic tribute to Marilyn Monroe—a framed photo of the iconic actress wrapped in white sheets—added an elegant Hollywood touch to the scene. Also making a cameo? Stone’s beloved French bulldog, Bandit, who lounged nearby amidst a chic interior that included a leafy-print sofa, a decorative statue, and an array of coffee table books.

"Ready for summer," Stone captioned the post, complete with playful emojis that captured her confident and carefree vibe.

Fans and followers couldn’t get enough of the look, with many marveling at how Stone continues to defy aging. It’s no surprise, though—the "Basic Instinct" star has long been open about her dedication to a healthy lifestyle and self-care.

In a 2021 interview with WSJ Magazine, Stone shared some of her go-to wellness secrets. From her favorite breakfast of watermelon with feta, mint, and a drizzle of olive oil to her love of swimming laps, the actress’s habits are a testament to her disciplined routine. “I think squats are really important,” she revealed, adding that her sons often join her in planking contests—a family activity that combines fitness with fun.

Stone also embraces holistic approaches, like baths with Dead Sea salts and arnica to soothe aches and pains. "I use herbs and teas as medicine," she explained, citing ginger, peppermint, and lemon teas as staples in her wellness arsenal. Rest is another key ingredient, with the actress prioritizing eight hours of sleep each night.

When it comes to style, Stone keeps comfort and individuality at the forefront. “I like clothes that are simple, clean, and structurally interesting,” she shared, favoring pieces that align with her laid-back yet elegant aesthetic.

Whether she’s gracing the red carpet or relaxing at home, Sharon Stone continues to inspire fans with her vibrant energy and ageless beauty. Her latest Instagram post is just another reminder that this Hollywood legend knows exactly how to steal the spotlight.

