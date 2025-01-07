63-Year-Old Carol Vorderman Stuns Fans With These Pics Of Her Incredible Physique

At 63, TV star Carol Vorderman credits her enviable figure and energy to a mix of healthy habits, confidence, and—surprisingly—sprouts. The former Countdown host recently shared her lifestyle secrets, including the unique snacks she carries in her handbag, her approach to fitness, and why she’s unapologetically herself.

“I wear a good bra and jeans that hold you up,” Vorderman told Saga Magazine with a laugh, adding that her diet consists of just one meal a day, typically in the late afternoon.

Her snack of choice? Sprouts. The Welsh-born celebrity often carries the vegetables with her, munching on them throughout the day to stay satisfied and healthy.

Fitness Challenges and Comebacks

Despite her impressive physique, Vorderman admits she hasn’t felt her best lately. A knee injury and a busy schedule writing her new book, What Now? On a Mission to Fix Broken Britain, have kept her away from the gym for months. However, the star remains undeterred.

“I don’t give a toss about what people say about how I look,” she said, confidently dismissing any criticism. "I'm at a point in life where I couldn't care less about what others think of me."

Vorderman’s fitness routine includes weight training, which she credits with keeping her strong as she ages. “It’s the weights you need as you get older,” she explained, highlighting how a personal trainer—also a rugby captain—has pushed her to new limits. “We have a good laugh, but he’s definitely challenging me more.”

She regularly posts videos of her workouts, focusing on core exercises like planks and squats.

Busting Myths About Her Famous Figure

As speculation about her physique continues, Vorderman has repeatedly debunked rumors of cosmetic enhancements. "I can assure you, I haven't had any bottom implants," she said. "It's the same natural shape—just the Vorderman family rear. It’s a family trait."

Her family’s signature “sticky-out-bottom” trait, she explained, is shared by her daughter Katie and even her nephew.

Healthy Eating with a Realistic Twist

Carol’s approach to eating is just as straightforward as her fitness routine. She threw out her scales in 1999, focusing instead on how she feels rather than a number. Her diet includes unprocessed meals, detoxing twice a year, and an occasional indulgence.

“It’s not about counting calories,” she wrote in her book Detox Your Life. "It’s about being mindful of what we’re consuming and focusing on eating more, not less."

Favorites include tuna Niçoise salads and seafood dishes, but Vorderman is also a fan of juicing. She often attends Jason Vale’s Juice Master Retreats in Portugal, where guests enjoy nutrient-packed juices, yoga, and meditation.

After an 18-day retreat in 2022, she revealed she had dropped a dress size. “I’m bursting with energy,” she wrote. "I haven’t fit into these shorts in years, and now they’re too loose. Boom!"

Still, she doesn’t deprive herself. Vorderman has shared her love for hearty breakfasts, including bacon and fresh eggs, after intermittent fasting.

Confident, candid, and completely herself, Carol Vorderman continues to inspire fans with her balanced approach to health and her unapologetic attitude toward life.

Sources: The Sun