8-Year-Old Boy Served With Restraining Order For Strange Reason

Note: we are republishing this story amid recent reports that suggest student misbehavior is on the rise across the country due to the challenges of the pandemic and its effects on student learning. More on this here: https://www.wsj.com/articles/schools-student-misbehavior-remote-learning-covid-11639061247

An 8-year-old Missouri boy was in his third-grade class when a deputy pulled him out and served him with a restraining order.

Peyton Whitehead was allegedly making threats to two siblings in his class, according to CBS affiliate KMOV. The kids' father, enraged, filed an order with the judge. He was shocked that his request was granted, but doesn't regret his actions in the slightest.

The boy is not allowed within 1,000 feet of the children, who live only a few houses away from him. The 8-year-old thus can't return to school or even leave his house without the threat of arrest.

"Police explained [to Peyton] that if he had any contact with them -- he's riding his bicycle or anything -- they would put handcuffs on him and put him in juvenile," his mother said to KMOV.

Peyton, who has a learning disability, is now forced to be homeschooled by his mother until his Sept. 20 court date.

In 2014, a similar story made headlines when a California father filed a restraining order against a 9-year-old who allegedly punched his son, according to ABC.

Stephan Feuder says his son was trying to protect another boy from being bullied when he himself was hit. When the school administration took no action, saying that an isolated incident does not constitute continued abuse, Feuder took matters into his own hands.

Law officials were stunned when they found out who would be served a restraining order.

“I’ve been in law enforcement for 15 years. I personally have not heard of a restraining order naming a 9-year-old as the restrained party,” said Deputy Daryl Snedeker to ABC.

Feuder, who understands that his methods were unorthodox, pleads with parents to understand his side of things.

"To the parents that are the naysayers that say, ‘We can’t believe you are doing this,’ I understand your point of view, but what happens if it was your little boy or little girl who was the victim? Would your opinion still be the same?" he asked, according to ABC.

